Honduras inaugurates new Civic Center Government headquarters within the framework of the Bicentennial of Independence

The entry into operation of the CCG will allow the government to optimize and simplify government services, concentrating around 33 public institutions in one place, in order to improve the institutional framework, guaranteeing quality of services to citizens, efficiency and speed.

Hernández recalled that upon assuming office "we committed ourselves to creating an agile, dynamic, transparent and efficient Government, and part of that was to avoid wasting money in payment of rents that occurred for many years with public offices."

"Decades and decades of rent payments and none of those buildings ever became property of the State of Honduras", stated the president.

According to Hernández, the new building complex will mean savings of 15 million dollars per year, which in ten years would save up to $150 million dollars, "this is a sign that things can be done well," said the president.

The complex has two towers of 24 floors each, three horizontal buildings that will be occupied by about 8,500 public officials. In addition, it has four basements with a capacity of 2,400 parking spaces.

The president stressed that the work was carried out with international and national investors thanks to the healthy economy and the solid macroeconomy.

"Thanks to the investors for their trust in Honduras. It was not easy to put together this financial model, and today it is one of the most important projects in the region. When we want to do great things and play in the big leagues, we can do it", said Hernández.

"When you want, and you have the political will to do things, you can make it happen and we are demonstrating today in Honduras we can make things happen", Hernández concluded.

Source: https://presidencia.gob.hn

SOURCE Government of Honduras

Related Links

https://presidencia.gob.hn

