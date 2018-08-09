Honduras' Romantic Hot Spots Promise to Make Couples Swoon From National Park Lodges to Island Escapes

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark romance in the heart of Central America with an unforgettable couple's getaway to Honduras. Featuring enchanting hotels and the region's most picture-perfect natural settings, Honduras is the ideal backdrop for travelers in search of a romantic escape starring the perfect mix of intimacy and adventure.

Photo Credit: Ibagari Boutique Hotel

"Honduras is Central America's path less-traveled and in terms of honeymoons and romantic getaways, offers more than couples may realize," said Honduras Institute of Tourism's Minister-Director Emilio Silvestri. "The diverse landscapes in our country, from the exclusive Bay Islands to our lush forests offering eco-tours and adventure, there are endless one-of-a-kind experiences for travelers to enjoy. Honduras is a country that is waiting to be discovered and for those who seek untouched natural beauty and a remote feel, it will surpass all expectations."

From its crystalline Caribbean waters to its wide array of wildlife and vegetation and impressive archaeological ruins, Honduras offers adventurous excursions, dreamlike accommodations and exquisite service for a romantic vacation like no other. A natural fit to connect or reconnect with loved ones in an exclusive environment, the country is home to an endless array of romantic boutique hotels:

Located in La Ceiba, Atlántida, The Lodge and Spa at Pico Bonito combines nature and luxury with easy access to one of the country's most notable national parks - Pico Bonito National Park. The lodge is located within 400 acres of tropical wilderness, between two rivers and boasts miles of private trails and breathtaking waterfalls. It offers 22 rooms or cabins, a full-service spa and guided tours throughout the Honduran tropical rainforest. Pico Bonito is the ultimate destination for any birdwatching aficionado, with confirmed sightings of more than half of the nearly 800 birds species known to reside in Honduras .

For travelers seeking all-inclusive luxury, Las Cascadas Lodge is a five-star option where every guest need is anticipated. All meals and beverages are included in this unique getaway that is home to five private waterfalls, several natural swimming pools and is situated on one of Central America's most beautiful rivers - Rio Cangrejal. Guests can relax in their room's private, screened-in veranda or enjoy whitewater rafting. The property was designed in harmony with its surrounding nature and the architecture is reflective of Honduran style, using materials from the area.

Located in Roatán, Ibagari Boutique Hotel is one of the newest, most intimate and most luxurious hotels on the island. Built in 2017, the hotel has eight rooms spread across three floors, a beautiful infinity pool and is just steps away from the beach. Ibagari is the ideal hotel for lovebirds who want to enjoy a stress-free vacation and activities such as on-site yoga classes, snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking and more. Couples can also spend a day at the 150-acre Blue Harbor Tropical Arboretum, the island's most exotic tropical garden and hiking complex. Featuring unique fruit trees and a large orchid collection, visitors will fall head over heels for Blue Harbor's waterfall and pond.

Travelers looking for a romantic escape this fall should look no further than Honduras. For easy connectivity to the Central American nation, there are direct flights to/from the U.S. to Roatán, Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula.

