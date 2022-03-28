Honely.com Signs Licensing Agreement for Its Property and Area Forecast APIs with Forescite, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honely, a Boca Raton-based prop tech firm that uses proprietary AI/ML techniques to forecast the values of over 100 million properties, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic relationship with Forescite, a leading New York City-based FinTech company revolutionizing the journey to a secure financial future with their AI/ML-powered mobile app, Investall. Forescite will now have the capability to help calculate a user's net worth and equip them with statistics pertinent to the real estate market through a major licensing deal with a big data player in the Prop Tech space.

Forescite will be licensing Honely's Property and Metro Level Forecast APIs which will allow them to give a true assessment of their users' financial position.

"This major partnership will be the first of many to come," said Maxwell Schwarz, President of Honely. "We understand how impactful our statistics can be especially on a robust real time wealth management platform such as the Investall APP. The use case of our statistics can vary over a broad spectrum of industries, however the first one the public will be able to interact with is on Forescite's Budgeting and wealth management platform."

FORESCITE EXECUTIVE Bala Shagrithaya, Investall CEO commented, "After an exhaustive search of data from industry leaders such as Zillow, we're thrilled to have found a partner in Honely, that far exceeds the complexity and reliability of data available on any property, which is important when trusting an algorithm that our users can rely on."

About Honely: Honely is a data and analytics company which uses high-level AI and data science techniques to deliver unique statistics such as home-value forecasts up to 36 months into the future, migration trends, neighborhood growth forecasts, and more. On Honely.com , every insight is delivered in real time and can be downloaded in customizable reports. The site also has interactive features that allow users to make important calculations and estimates, serving as a fully comprehensive tool for RE investors.

About Forescite: Forescite Inc enables "smarter Investing powered by AI," a New York City-based FinTech company that is revolutionizing the journey to a secure financial future with its AI/ML-powered Investall mobile apps. Like a GPS for finances, Forescite allows retail investors to leverage the predictive data and analytics used by the banks and hedge funds to make more effective investment decisions. The company's investing platform offers users the most powerful risk analysis tool on the market with the technology to manage their money like a pro.

