Honest Buildings Wins Four Top Real Estate Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Buildings , the only capital planning and project management platform purpose-built for real estate owners, has won four leading industry awards in 2018. The awards recognized Honest Buildings' innovative platform, leadership and its overall impact on the industry— further solidifying the company's position as the category leader in real estate technology for owners.

Most recently, Honest Buildings is pleased to announce that they are a Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) first place winner in the Construction category, presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the leading event, content and connectivity platform for the commercial real estate industry. The #RETAS are the most prestigious award for tech startups and founders. For the past five years, CREtech has used the #RETAS to recognize the most innovative and cutting edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the real estate industry throughout the year. Carefully selected as a winner by the #RETAS elite panel of judges, including the leading VC's, Angel Investors, and Corporate Investors in the commercial real estate tech industry, Honest Buildings was awarded on stage in front of nearly 1,000 professionals at the CREtech New York Venture Conference on December 6.

In October, Riggs Kubiak, Honest Buildings' CEO and co-founder, was listed as one of Real Estate Forum's Annual 50 Under 40 in Commercial Real Estate . Real Estate Forum hailed Kubiak as a "thought leader, innovator and disrupter in CRE," and highlighted the $50 million in funding Honest Buildings has raised which has allowed the company to grow by over 1,000% in 24 months growing from $1 billion in project volume to over $16 billion in project volume today.

Kubiak was also bestowed the Top Executive award by the PropTech Global Awards held at the 2018 MIPIM PropTech New York event. The startup competition honors companies for their contributions to the industry are decided by a number of industry experts. Kubiak was chosen for his work in scaling the Honest Buildings project management software and the impact it has had on the industry.

Earlier this year, Honest Buildings was awarded the 2018 Digie award for the "Best Tech Innovation" by Realcomm , a worldwide research and event company focused on real estate technology. The award, which was created to highlight new products to the market that strive to re-engineer the manual and disparate CRE industry through the creation of innovative automation solutions, recognized the Honest Buildings platform and its achievements in bringing transparency into construction project data which allows for owners to make better decisions on future jobs.

These awards add to a year of record growth for Honest Buildings, including a Series B round of funding which saw an additional $30+ million, bringing the total amount raised to nearly $50 million, the launch of its Capital Planning Platform, and a surge in new clients, transactions, and staff -- these award recognitions further Honest Buildings' position as the category leader in real estate technology for owners.

Honest Buildings is the only capital planning and project management software purpose-built for real estate owners. By centralizing all projects portfolio-wide in Honest Buildings and moving workflows out of spreadsheets, projects are completed on time and on budget today, and owners can harness data to manage capital more strategically tomorrow.

Industry leaders like Brookfield, Oxford, Hines, Beacon Capital Partners, Invesco, SL Green, The Durst Organization, Silverstein Properties, JBG Smith, Harvest Properties, Parkway Properties, and Rudin Management use the company's intuitive products and services to increase transparency into project management processes, aggregate project data to better estimate future costs and reduce time to complete current projects.

