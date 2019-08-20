Honest Tax Announces Renewal of Dynamic Partnership with World Renowned Economist, Author, and Celebrity Ben Stein!

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Tax, America's most honest and straightforward Tax Mediation Company, is very proud to announce the renewal of their amazing partnership with celebrity economist and author Ben Stein. In a marketplace that has become littered with companies who operate with less scruples, Honest Tax and Mr. Stein have become synonymous with trust and integrity proving taxpayers can feel comfortable doing business with them.

"The past year with Ben has been a real eye opener. We constantly hear horror stories of other companies who have taken advantage of their clients and have not provided any real help. This abuse and lying from these scam companies has got to stop. IRS debt is a serious issue, and taxpayers need a company they can turn to that is trustworthy and does keep their word," says Mitch Agnew, Vice President of Honest Tax. "Not only is Mr. Stein the face of trust, but with his support, we here at Honest Tax has been able to set a new precedent on how tax mediation companies should operate."

Ben Stein is a powerful speaker on economics, politics, education, history and motivation and considered one of the great humorists on political economy and how life works in this nation. He has a bachelor's with honors in economics from Columbia, studied economics at the graduate level at Yale, is a graduate of Yale Law School, and has as diverse a resume as any man in America.

Founded in 2005, Honest Tax has become one of the most sought after tax resolution companies in the country. Unlike other companies, Honest Tax does not use scare tactics, exploratory fees, or exorbitant retainer charges. They simply provide honest answers and honest results.

