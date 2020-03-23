Honest Tax Announces the Coronavirus Tax Amnesty Program for any Struggling Taxpayer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Tax, America's most honest and straightforward tax mediation company, is very proud to announce the launch of their new Coronavirus Tax Amnesty Program. This program enables any taxpayer that owes back taxes and has lost their job due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic to receive a two year or more reprieve from their IRS Tax obligation. In many cases, the taxpayer will not be obligated to ever pay back taxes owed in this unprecedented time in American history.

"This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. As awful as this pandemic has been and will be on the people and economy of the United States, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Per IRS guidelines, we can place almost any taxpayer into this program that has lost employment due to this virus," says Mitch Agnew, Vice President of Honest Tax. "In most of these cases, after the two years, the IRS will leave taxpayers in this status and the debt will eventually expire. If anyone owes back taxes and lost their job, they should take advantage of this situation ASAP."

Honest Tax encourages anyone affected financially to call them to discuss their tax issue. Whether the taxpayer has already lost their job or anticipates losing their job in the foreseeable future, help is available.

Founded in 2005, Honest Tax has become one of the most sought after tax resolution companies in the country. Unlike other companies, Honest Tax does not use scare tactics, exploratory fees, or exorbitant retainer charges. They simply provide honest answers and honest results.

