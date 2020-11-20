Honey and LA Clippers Expand Partnership, Introduce Honey Logo Patch On Clippers Jerseys

"We are proud to wear the Honey logo on our jerseys as we grow our businesses together," said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. "Honey's story is one of entrepreneurial success that is becoming more commonplace in L.A., and partnering with a homegrown brand that has championship aspirations aligns with what we believe in and work hard for every day."

"The LA Clippers have aligned with Honey's core values from the get-go and lead with commitment, passion and conviction," said Honey co-founder George Ruan. "Our relationship continues to spotlight Honey among engaged sports fans and we are excited to enter a new phase of growth for our brands."

The partnership brings Honey's unique online shopping technology to the Clippers' interconnected fan community. Today, Friday, Nov. 20, shoppers can save 15% on Official Clippers Jerseys featuring Honey's logo in the team's ecommerce store, Clippers Fan Shop, by using Honey. Additionally, Honey will help fans find Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Holiday deals at shop.clippers.com. Together, Honey and the Clippers are finding synergies to bring smart shopping to the forefront of how fans buy online, ranging from everyday purchases to team and sports merchandise.

The first year of Honey's relationship with the Clippers featured several key elements that helped highlight Honey's brand during a pivotal growth period for the tech company. Last season, Honey extended the reach of its partnership by becoming the naming rights partner for the renovated Honey Training Center: Home of the LA Clippers, and Honey's logo was displayed on Clippers practice jerseys. For the 2019-20 season, Honey also led the "Steal of a Deal" ticket campaign, which gave fans the opportunity to purchase $10 tickets for each home game. Activation for the 2020-21 season will include digital sweepstakes, social media and increased exposure on Clippers television and radio broadcasts.

Images of the new Honey patch on Clippers jersey are available for download here.

About Honey

Honey by PayPal is a suite of free tools to help people save time and money when shopping online. From notifying you when a price drops on select items, to helping shoppers find the lowest price, Honey provides you with the information that you need to shop with confidence. Honey has helped millions of people find more than $1 billion in savings in the past year. Visit www.joinhoney.com to shop smarter.

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have competed in 50 NBA seasons and appeared in the Playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons. The Clippers are committed to the city of Los Angeles and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that make a positive difference toward leveling the playing field for youth in Southern California. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers .

