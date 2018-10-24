Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders are Back at Church's Chicken® for a Limited Time!

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If there are two things Church's Chicken® is famous for, it's the brand's legendary hand-battered fried chicken and its signature scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits™. Now, for a limited time, a third fan favorite brings Church's® most popular tastes back together once more with the return of Church's one-of-a-kind, savory-meets-sweet Honey-Butter Biscuit™ Tenders.

"Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders are easily one of our all-time most popular and crave-worthy product innovations," said Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's Chicken. "Guests tell us that it really is hard to beat our best thing, coated in our other best thing. We're excited to bring such an irresistible product back just in time for the holiday season."

First introduced in 2016, Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders are dipped in Church's famous Honey-Butter Biscuit batter, fried to a delicious golden brown and paired with sweet honey-butter dipping sauce. The unique culinary mash-up brought two of Church's most beloved favorites together for one extraordinary taste. New for 2018 is the Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders Platter, which includes three Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders, choice of any two regular sides, plus a signature Honey-Butter Biscuit, all for just $5.

Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders will be available at all participating Church's restaurants starting Monday, October 29th, while supplies last. This time period also marks the kick off of Church's annual season of giving. Guests are invited to round out their Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders Platter with the addition of a large beverage in a limited-edition Church's, No Kid Hungry®, and Fanta® branded specialty cup. For every collectible cup sold, Church's will donate $.10 directly to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger.

1 in 6 children live in food insecure homes, meaning their families don't regularly have enough food to eat. Since 2016, Church's restaurants and their guests have donated funds to help provide millions of meals to hungry children across the country, with the goal of raising a total of $1,000,000.

"Honey Butter Biscuit Tenders are the perfect complement to our No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts," added Chasteen. "Our guests never cease to amaze in their generosity toward this important cause. They won't hesitate to share a little sweetness of their own this season."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

Contact: Peyton Sadler

866.571.3449

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

