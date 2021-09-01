Honey Saves Hives Returns for Year Two to Support Honey Bees During National Honey Month

To provide consumers a way to support research that helps honey bees, the National Honey Board is partnering with several top U.S. food and beverage manufacturers who will each make a donation to Project Apis m. , the largest honey bee non-profit in the country. By purchasing participating made with honey products from the brands listed below during the month of September, consumers will help fund bee health research and programs.

Participating companies include: Companion Baking, Justin's, Lost Cause Meadery, Melle Water, and Purely Elizabeth.

"As the threats to honey bees continue, it's a crucial time to protect these pollinators with year two of Honey Saves Hives," said Margaret Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, National Honey Board. "We are once again honored to partner with organizations that share our mission of protecting honey bees, and in turn, our food supply. I encourage consumers everywhere to participate by making a meaningful purchase from our food and beverage partners."

The National Honey Board is also partnering with author, chef and TV personality Jocelyn Delk Adams of GrandbabyCakes to celebrate National Honey Month all month long.

"I'm thrilled to partner with the National Honey Board this year to celebrate National Honey Month and spread the buzz on how to help save honey bees," said Jocelyn Delk Adams. "It's not often we are presented an opportunity to help honey bees while enjoying delicious made with honey products – what a sweet way to celebrate!"

Beyond supporting the participating brands that use honey during National Honey Month, purchasing honey at U.S. grocery stores year-round supports honey bees. The National Honey Board allocates five percent of their annual revenue to honey bee health research, administered by Project Apis m.

For more information on the Honey Saves Hives program and how to help honey bees all September long, visit http://honeysaveshives.com/ .

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com .

About Project Apis m.

Project Apis m. (PAm) is the go-to organization at the interface of honey bees and pollinated crops. Since 2006, we've infused over $8.5 million into honey bee research and $2.9 million into forage programs, resulting in better pollination and increased crop yields for growers, and lower losses and better honey production for beekeepers. We work closely with commercial beekeepers, growers, and top bee scientists in the USA and Canada to fund projects and direct strategic efforts focused on practical solutions. PAm funds studies, offers graduate scholarships to encourage careers in pursuit of science-based solutions to honey bee challenges, and has expanding efforts to put forage on the landscape where bees need it most. We are a 501(c)5 nonprofit organization governed by an eleven-member board of stakeholders representing major national and state industry organizations, and an additional eight-member Science Advisory. Learn more at www.ProjectApism.org .

Jocelyn Delk Adams Of Grandbaby Cakes

Jocelyn Delk Adams is the founder, author, national television personality and brand ambassador behind the award-winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes and the food website Grandbaby-Cakes.com, which gives her family's, particularly her grandmother's, cherished generational recipes her modern spin while preserving tradition. Jocelyn is a TODAY Show Tastemaker, a Food Network judge on the popular series "Santa's Baking Blizzard" and "Beat Bobby Flay" and cast member of such shows as "Food Fantasies on OWN Network and the Cooking Channel's longest running most popular shows, "Unique Sweets".

In addition to being a regular on the TODAY Show and Good Morning America, she is regularly featured on The Rachael Ray Show, Food Network's "The Kitchen", Dr. Oz, Tamron Hall, The Cooking Channel, People Magazine, and many others. Jocelyn hopes Grandbaby Cakes will continue to encourage new generations of dessert enthusiasts to learn how to bake and create new family memories for years to come.

