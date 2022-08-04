Honey Wine Market Size to Grow by USD 317.31 million, Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights - Technavio

Find market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Distribution channel Off-trade and on-trade Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Honey Wine Market?

The growth of the honey wine market will be driven by the health benefits of wine. Some of these benefits include promoting longevity and reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and colon cancer. Hence, the demand for honey wine is expected to increase during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Honey Wine Market?

The increasing use of online sales channels is a key trend that will support the growth of the honey wine market. Online shopping enables consumers to compare the prices of honey wine. It helps vendors in targeting customers, improving operational efficiencies, and providing customized products. In addition, online sales platforms eliminate the need for middlemen such as distributors, which enables vendors to offer products at competitive prices.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Honey Wine Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the honey wine market include B. Nektar Meadery, Bored Beverages, Brothers Drake Meadery, Cerana Meads, Etowah Meadery Corp., Humble Bee Wines, MARTIN BROTHERS Winery, Medovina, Moonshine Meadery, Real Beer, Redstone Meadery, Rosewood Estates Winery, Schramms Mead, The Honey Wine Co. LLC, WANDERING BARD MEADERY, and Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The global honey wine market is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic players. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. They compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing.

Honey Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 317.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled B. Nektar Meadery, Bored Beverages, Brothers Drake Meadery, Cerana Meads, Etowah Meadery Corp., Humble Bee Wines, MARTIN BROTHERS Winery, Medovina, Moonshine Meadery, Real Beer, Redstone Meadery, Rosewood Estates Winery, Schramms Mead, The Honey Wine Co. LLC, WANDERING BARD MEADERY, and Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Brothers Drake Meadery

Exhibit 89: Brothers Drake Meadery - Overview



Exhibit 90: Brothers Drake Meadery - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Brothers Drake Meadery - Key offerings

10.4 Etowah Meadery Corp.

Exhibit 92: Etowah Meadery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Etowah Meadery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Etowah Meadery Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 MARTIN BROTHERS Winery

Exhibit 95: MARTIN BROTHERS Winery - Overview



Exhibit 96: MARTIN BROTHERS Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: MARTIN BROTHERS Winery - Key offerings

10.6 Medovina

Exhibit 98: Medovina - Overview



Exhibit 99: Medovina - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Medovina - Key offerings

10.7 Moonshine Meadery

Exhibit 101: Moonshine Meadery - Overview



Exhibit 102: Moonshine Meadery - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Moonshine Meadery - Key offerings

10.8 Redstone Meadery

Exhibit 104: Redstone Meadery - Overview



Exhibit 105: Redstone Meadery - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Redstone Meadery - Key offerings

10.9 Rosewood Estates Winery

Exhibit 107: Rosewood Estates Winery - Overview



Exhibit 108: Rosewood Estates Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Rosewood Estates Winery - Key offerings

10.10 The Honey Wine Co. LLC

Exhibit 110: The Honey Wine Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: The Honey Wine Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: The Honey Wine Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.11 WANDERING BARD MEADERY

Exhibit 113: WANDERING BARD MEADERY - Overview



Exhibit 114: WANDERING BARD MEADERY - Key offerings

10.12 Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery

Exhibit 115: Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery - Overview



Exhibit 116: Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

