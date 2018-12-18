HoneyColony Becomes One of the first CBD Oil Suppliers To Accept Credit Cards Through U.S Bank

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a crusader on the front lines of the CBD movement, it has not been an easy road for HoneyColony, an online health and wellness magazine and marketplace aimed at empowering people to be their own best health advocate. Even though CBD from hemp is legal in 50 states, most banks consider CBD from industrialized hemp to be risky, classifying them into the same category as firearms and adult entertainment. But now hemp has been permanently removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). It is forever deemed an agricultural commodity, no longer mistaken as a controlled substance, like marijuana. We're not in Kansas anymore!

"I refer to 2017 as The Year Of Playing Whack-A-Mole," explains HoneyColony founder Maryam Henein, who is an investigative journalist, best known for directing the documentary film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. During this time, HoneyColony was shut down by several mainstream merchant processors and consequently lost nearly a quarter of a million dollars. "I, meanwhile, was banned for life by PayPal, censored from YouTube, and conned by criminals. All because of CBD from hemp."

Several 'high risk' merchant processors in the CBD scene also robbed and defrauded the company. Henein believes that at the core of their recurring challenges, is the fact that the pharmaceutical industry –with their own artificially patented CBD drug– is trying to capture an incredibly profitable market niche of cannabinoid oils, estimated to grow to 22 billion by 2022.

"Today, everyone and their mother is selling CBD oil," says Henein who used the plant compound to reverse an autoimmune condition. "However, most don't consider the necessary criteria to make an excellent product, such as sourcing (organic is a must since cannabis is a phytoremediator used to clean the soil of radiation and heavy metals), extraction techniques, isolate vs whole plant synergy, and delivery methods."

HoneyColony's Superior Hemp Oil is the result of a collaborative effort to develop a novel, 10X bio-availability optimized hemp oil extract using exclusively natural, plant-based ingredients in a complete botanical formulation. This liposomal encapsulation ensures the nutrients can diffuse into the body for highly absorbed, more effective nutrition.

