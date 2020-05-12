Honeycomb Cereal Donates 600 Bicycles to Kids in Foster Care Through Together We Rise Partnership

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Foster Care Month and National Bike Month in May, Honeycomb cereal announced a $50,000 donation to Together We Rise, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping improve the lives of youth in foster care.

The donation will provide 600 bicycles to tweens and teens in foster care, enabling them to build the confidence and experience the many physical and emotional benefits that having a bike brings. The bikes are being given to tweens and teens, an underserved population within the foster care system.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Together We Rise to give kids in foster care the chance to create the memories and experience the fun and joy that biking brings," said Michelle Titus, Senior Brand Manager of Honeycomb Cereal. "Throughout its history, Honeycomb has been a champion of the small yet big moments for kids. Bikes are a gateway to growing up, and this donation will make the dream of owning a bike a reality for these kids."

"Together We Rise is extremely grateful and excited to announce our partnership with Honeycomb cereal. We have a great focus on giving children in foster care those special childhood moments like riding your own bike provides, so naturally, it's a great fit to team up. Our partnership will create 600 special moments for deserving youth across the country. Thank you Honeycomb for being a champion for youth in foster care," said Gianna Mulkay, Executive Director at Together We Rise.

As part of the Honeycomb and Together We Rise partnership, a bike build event is being planned at Post Consumer Brands headquarters in Lakeville, Minn., at a later date. Employees will assemble around 100 bikes to give to local foster care agencies for distribution to tweens and teens in the local foster care system. The remaining 500 bikes will be distributed nationally through the Together We Rise network.

Honeycomb and Bikes: A Long History

Bikes have been a part of Honeycomb's history since the 1970s. In addition to featuring bikes in its advertising, one of the brand's most popular promotions was its annual bike license plate giveaway.

During the '70s and '80s, Honeycomb produced bike-sized license plates for all 50 states. The plates were given away for free inside the box, and kids looked forward to collecting the new plates each year. Honeycomb's latest "Always Be Big" spot features a bicycle with a nostalgic nod back to the past.

To learn more about Honeycomb's partnership with Together We Rise, visit https://www.honeycombcereal.com/ and https://www.togetherwerise.org.

About Together We Rise

Together We Rise is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to change the way children experience the foster care system in America. Through a network of individuals, corporate partners, hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates and other groups, Together We Rise is able to bring enriching programs to foster youth across the nation.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

