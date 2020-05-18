Honeycomb.io Makes It Easy to Adopt Observability with New Pricing Model & Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb.io , a provider of observability for distributed systems to understand, debug, and improve production, today announced a new, simplified pricing model that makes it even easier for businesses of all sizes to benefit from observability engineering. The new model, based on events ingested per month or year as the sole unit of measure, strengthens Honeycomb's commitment to help all software engineering teams easily predict, manage and scale as they drive to reduce toil and delight their customers.

The new simplified pricing model means that customers can shift focus away from optimizing their data storage and retention windows toward unlocking the value of observability engineering. The new plans come in three flavors, all with 60-day data retention:

Free – This plan is ideal for teams starting their observability journey and offers free access , with up to 20 Million (M) events per month. The tier includes a number of previously paid features such as searching through a team's historical activity to see how past problems were solved or creating triggers for meaningful notifications based on that team's data in Honeycomb.

This plan is ideal for teams starting their observability journey and offers , with up to 20 Million (M) events per month. The tier includes a number of previously paid features such as searching through a team's historical activity to see how past problems were solved or creating triggers for meaningful notifications based on that team's data in Honeycomb. Pro – Starting at $100 for 100M events per month, this plan includes everything in the Free tier and also bundles in options such as unlimited triggers, single sign-on (SSO), and support with a next-business day response. Pro plans allow teams to select from three event-volume tiers that scale up to 1.5 Billion events per month.

– Starting at for events per month, this plan includes everything in the Free tier and also bundles in options such as unlimited triggers, single sign-on (SSO), and support with a next-business day response. Pro plans allow teams to select from three event-volume tiers that scale up to 1.5 Billion events per month. Enterprise – This plan includes all features in Pro, plus additions such as service level objectives (SLOs), and secure tenancy . Support at this level includes a two-hour response time, guided onboarding, and a dedicated customer success team. This plan allows teams to grow their event volume to scale to any workload with tier discounts.

To further simplify the new event-based pricing model, all plans include Burst Protection; a new feature designed to keep costs manageable. Burst Protection allows for traffic spikes that exceed daily event targets by 2X and does not count against a team's monthly plan. Users can better manage spend without having to adjust usage and billing when in-month spikes occur.

"We believe this is a game-changer for our customers," said Christine Yen, Co-Founder and CEO, Honeycomb.io. "As demand for observability increases, teams need to focus their energy on achieving outcomes and not worry about watching the meter. This transparent and much easier to understand model with flexible plans allow customers to see immediate value without the heavy upfront investment. We are confident that once a team sees the power of Honeycomb, they will not be able to live without it."

"The best thing about the simplified pricing is that it reduces the number of volume metrics we had to think about from two (GB ingest per month and GB storage) to one measure (events per month)", said Spencer Wilson, senior software engineer, Optimizely. "Events per month is something we can monitor usage of much more easily than GB ingest (which could sometimes blow up and be difficult to troubleshoot why), and thanks to Honeycomb's support for per-event sample rates, we can collect just the information that gives us incremental value, none that doesn't, and make much more efficient use of our volume metric."

For more information about our Free plan, visit here .

Check out a blog by Charity Majors, Honeycomb's CTO & CoFounder on new pricing and plans.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb provides Observability for modern development teams to learn, debug, and improve their production systems efficiently so that business-critical apps perform with minimal disruption to users. Honeycomb's customers rely on the product for fast incident response, system optimization, and delivering pain-free releases across the software engineering cycle that translates to happy devs and happy customers. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow on twitter .

Contact:

Deirdre Mahon

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeycomb

Related Links

http://www.honeycomb.io

