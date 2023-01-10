Honeyfund Becomes First-Ever Honeymoon Registry to Offer Completely Fee-Free, Integrated Cash Gifting

Making honeymoons happen for all couples just got easier - and less awkward - with the Honeyfund Wallet

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund , the gift registry that makes dream honeymoons happen and powers happily-ever-afters, has announced a game-changing rollout for 2023: it is the first and only completely fee-free, integrated cash gifting registry.

"Let's face it, while there are no-fee options out there currently, they are all a bit clunky and awkward. As a wedding guest, who wants to send your wedding gift directly to the bride and groom's Venmo account?" said Sara Margulis, CEO and co-founder of Honeyfund. "We wanted our couples - and their loved ones - to feel confident and comfortable in how their honeymoons were being funded, and the advent of our fee-free solution, Honeyfund Wallet, is making that happen."

With Honeyfund Wallet, unlike other registry sites, friends and family no longer need to make an awkward jump to PayPal or Venmo; they can easily check out with a debit/credit card, Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Couples can easily and securely choose how and when to redeem their funds, whether it be through hundreds of gift card options, PayPal or Venmo.

"We are in an era where giving cash to a loved one is not only accepted but much appreciated; instead of giving china or silverware, guests love the idea of allowing couples to realize their honeymoon- and life-dreams. Honeyfund Wallet is the next iteration of our mission to make honeymoons happen for all couples," added Margulis.

Recently, Honeyfund updated its award-winning platform to offer wedding website features built right into the page. The company plans to expand beyond the wedding into "happily ever after" – so friends and family can continue to support the couple through the celebrations and even hardships of marriage.

About Honeyfund

As the most trusted honeymoon and cash gift registry service since 2006, Honeyfund makes your dream honeymoon happen and powers your happily-ever-after with the help of friends and family. More than 1 million couples have created Honeyfund registries and nearly $1 billion has been gifted over the past 15+ years. The company's new wedding websites offer couples a page that will grow with them throughout their life together.

