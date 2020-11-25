Honeygain's Outstanding Performance Has Been Recognized at the 2020 App Growth Awards

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeygain, a passive income app, has been listed among the 2020 App Growth Awards' finalists in the "Growth Team of the Year" category. Honeygain's team performance has been recognized for effectively reaching millions of users' hearts and growing the app's user-base massively in less than a year.

Since 2017, the App Growth Awards shines a spotlight on the most successful app developers and tech companies in the world that spearhead innovation and achieve excellence in user acquisition, growth, and marketing. Past winners include top names in the tech industry, such as Google, making the nomination a prestigious recognition of success.

Joe Pireiko, CMO at Honeygain, said: "We're truly happy that our hard work has been noticed and that Honeygain ranks among the top companies in the industry. We are humbled by the recognition and would like to thank our community who use and share our app."

Creativity and hard work have been the driving force behind all Honeygain initiatives. A small team of only three marketing experts has managed to promote the Honeygain brand through major influencer campaigns and launch worldwide performance advertising initiatives.

"We work to build a revolutionary product that will serve the world in the most ethical and efficient way. We await the awards night with growing excitement. All of the nominees this year are exceptional in their respective fields, and on behalf of our entire team, we wish them the best of luck," concluded Joe Pireiko.

About Honeygain

Honeygain project kicked off on May 24, 2019, as the world's first crowd-sourced web intelligence network. Honeygain provides an opportunity to earn money passively for anyone around the globe. Honeygain's business partners use a one-of-the-kind web intelligence network to supercharge their daily business operations from such essential industries in our modern economy as e-commerce, venture capital, advertising, and web analytics. In a relatively short space of time, Honeygain has been praised as one of the best passive income apps compared to all similar networking-based solutions.

