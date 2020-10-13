honeygrow selects Philadelphia's Moxie Labs as Official Digital Agency of Record

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia founded restaurant chain honeygrow has announced a strategic partnership with the digital marketing and product agency, Moxie Labs. The two companies will be collaborating on digital product initiatives and future projects in innovation and marketing.

"We are excited to add Moxie Labs to the next chapter of the honeygrow success story," said Justin Rosenberg, CEO of honeygrow, "We believe that Moxie's unique combination of digital marketing services, technology, and product development is the right mix we need for our business."

Since opening its doors in 2012, honeygrow has always placed an emphasis on the importance of technology in the restaurant industry. Finding an agency that can handle both marketing and technology needs is the best way to ensure that the company can continue to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation.

"When Mike (O'Malley) and I started Moxie, we both knew that we wanted to build an agency that would give equal attention to marketing and technology," said Justin Mathews, CEO at Moxie Labs, "In today's world you can't really have one without the other. Our partnership with honeygrow shows that it's important for businesses to focus on both if they want to succeed."

Now that the chain has found the right partner, they can start working together on ideas to improve the overall honeygrow experience.

"Technology has always been critical to our business model and it's even more important now that we're dealing with a global pandemic," Rosenberg stated, "We've had to adjust the business to meet the demands of our amazing customer base, and now I'm truly excited to work with the Moxie Labs team to continue identifying new ways to disrupt and innovate within the food industry."

About Moxie Labs: Moxie Labs is a digital marketing & product development agency headquartered in Philadelphia, PA that provides end to end strategy, design, development, and marketing solutions for companies and brands around the world. We take a comprehensive top-down look at digital ecosystems and determine the best way to increase usability through a combination of modern marketing tactics and technology expertise. By analyzing complex problems and creating smart, strategic, and streamlined digital solutions for end-users, we push companies to do more with less.

