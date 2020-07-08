Honeymoons and COVID-19 -- The Return to Travel

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund, the popular honeymoon registry service, has surveyed to-be-wed couples to understand how they are adjusting their wedding and honeymoon plans, including postponement timelines, honeymoons destinations and overall budgets.

Respondents answered questions such as "How have your honeymoon plans been impacted by COVID-19?" in an effort to help the travel industry understand if couples are canceling or postponing and when travel will return. Couples answered questions about their adjusted budgets and whether or not they plan to change destinations. Some example findings include 1) a large percent of couples are changing from international to domestic destinations, and 2) postponing their original trip. Only 7% are planning to take their original honeymoon exactly as planned. The survey also captures what honeymooners expect from resorts and carriers to feel safe returning to travel, and how they are thinking about future, non-honeymoon travel in light of COVID-19.

Honeyfund will present results of the 819-respondent data set to the travel industry on a July 13, 2020 webinar. Anyone can register, free of charge, at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/1/m24m5u7. The event is limited to 500 attendees.

About Honeyfund

Honeyfund was created for wedding guests to contribute to a dream honeymoon for modern couples. In 2014, the company received investment backing from renowned investor, Kevin O'Leary, who is an active partner to this day. Today, Honeyfund is a favorite modern wedding registry, and a crowdfunding pioneer. With 100% free options, Honeyfund, the Honeyfund Gift Card and sister-site, Plumfund, power plenty of experiences and savings goals, for life's many occasions.

SOURCE Honeyfund