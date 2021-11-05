HoneyNaps Launches'SOMNUM', an artificial Intelligence-Based Sleep Disorders Diagnosis Solution That Could Revolutionize the Way People Live

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps, a healthcare startup, announced the launch of ''SOMNUM'', a medical software to diagnose, predict, and prevent diseases by automatically analyzing data measured by Polysomnography using artificial intelligence algorithms.

According to a United States' sleep market report, more than 100 million people around the world suffer from sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Around 90% of those individuals do not receive medical treatment for the disorders, however.

SOMNUM, an artificial intelligence-based sleep disorders diagnosis solution

A variety of new technologies are being developed in the sleep industry worldwide to combat sleep disorders. As of 2020, the market size is worth more than $76 billion. On average, the annual growth rate of the sleep industry is expected to grow 14% by 2026.

HoneyNaps' 'SOMNUM' software is Korea's first deep learning-based analysis program that enables multi-channel real-time large-capacity signal analysis. It is completely different than the Artificial Intelligence(AI) software that has been released previously and will offer users far more insight.

It was developed based on artificial intelligence (XAI) that can automatically read polysomnography results, reduce time, and even predict diseases. 'SOMNUM' provides more accurate and sophisticated readings than conventional Auto-Scoring.

The polysomnography test is used to diagnose sleep disorders. It usually takes three to four hours for a somnologist to analyzes and review patient sleep data. HoneyNaps' 'SOMNUM' program can shorten the analysis to under five minutes.

According to a statement by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), in 2020, the use of artificial intelligence technology can lead to better treatment results for patients with sleep disorders.

"AI may be used to automate sleep scoring based on additional information from sleep data," Dr. Cathy Goldstein, an Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Michigan Sleep Disorders Center, said.

SOMNUM's validating and verifying artificial intelligence algorithms were announced in August 2020 at the Sleep 2020 Conference hosted by the AASM. Professors from leading sleep medicine centers from around the world participated in clinical trials and core technology development.

"The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review is currently underway with the aim of entering the U.S. market from 2022," a HoneyNaps representative said. "We have been recognized worldwide for securing higher accuracy compared to competitors through clinical trials. When FDA approval is completed, remarkable results are expected as we are set to sign copyright contracts with agencies in the eastern and western regions of the world and global insurance companies."

For more information on HoneyNaps and its cutting-edge 'SOMNUM''s platform, please visit the company's official website.

About HoneyNaps

HoneyNaps strive to contribute to mankind with the gift of healthy life. Now, HoneyNaps are working on developing essential technologies for disease diagnosis, bio-signal monitoring, assessments, and treatments.

Through breakthrough platform technology 'SOMNUM', they would like to share with medical professionals and researchers around the world, ultimately to make this world a better place to live, together.

For further information, please contact:

Christine Kwon

Email: [email protected]

Address: 5F, The Moon B/D, 668, Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06140 KOREA

Website www.honeynaps.com

SOURCE HoneyNaps