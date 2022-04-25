HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Honeywell

Apr 25, 2022, 14:24 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally.

Contacts:


Media     

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss     

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035    

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]  

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

