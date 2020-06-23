Honeywell Enabled Services Powered by Forge to Help Industrial Customers Ensure Control System Health, Performance and Compliance

HOUSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced its Enabled Services program powered by Honeywell Forge, a new automation lifecycle services offering focused on ensuring Industrial Control System (ICS) health, reliability and compliance.

For today's manufacturers, limited access to operational insights can put their plants, profits and people at risk. Honeywell's new program will enable industrial customers to focus on what they do best -- running plant processes -- without worrying about ongoing control system maintenance and support. Honeywell's best-in-class remote support capabilities and deep process industry domain expertise to assess, manage and optimize their automation assets without having to be physically onsite.

"Honeywell developed the Enabled Services program as a subscription-based service for ICS users dealing with increasing system complexity, an aging industrial workforce and the constraints imposed on plant operations by global health concerns," said Mark Dean, director of offering management, Honeywell Process Solutions. "Through this Enabled Services offering, Honeywell's experts can conduct rapid analysis and make fast recommendations to solve the issues and be onsite only when necessary. Honeywell has created a powerful tool for customers to significantly improve maintenance efficiency and redirect expensive resources to high priority corrective maintenance."

Honeywell estimates it's Enabled Services solution can deliver increased value by reducing the number of incidents per year by 40%, with a net decrease in total cost of ownership of 15%. These capabilities not only help improve system health, performance and compliance, but also allow customers to redirect existing high skill resources to use more time to work on systems improvements and to focus on their core business.

Based on Honeywell's step-change Lifecycle Solutions & Services delivery model, which responds to customer-driven feedback from around the world, the Enabled Services solution is designed around three key pillars:

System health and performance – in other words, what is going wrong in the plant

System compliance -- why it is going wrong

Prescriptive maintenance and remediation – how the issues can be resolved.

Honeywell's program uses intuitive and consistent dashboards powered by Honeywell Forge technology, which provides users with real-time intelligence to enable peak performance. It also employs remote connection and/or local data collection, predictive and diagnostic tools, and global resource centers – all to support improved operational and business performance.

Enabled Services remote support capabilities were specifically developed with security in mind. The services employ protected network connections built on industry recognized standards, such as IEC 62443, to transfer data from the customer's site to Honeywell's global resource centers.

Through its proactive approach, Enabled Services offer improved efficiencies compared with ad hoc maintenance regimens, homegrown solutions that compromise migration readiness, and/or delaying service and repairs until assets fail. This comprehensive solution can help company executives, plant managers and control engineers to:

Understand and improve operational effectiveness and risk profiles

Leverage operational benefits from systems, applications and people

Focus efforts on core competencies by deploying suitably skilled resources

Improve the health, security and stability of control assets

Honeywell's Enabled Services offering includes two levels of support to meet diverse customer requirements. Enabled Services Enhanced employs fully connected systems and offers continuous insights on system health, performance and compliance with actionable recommendations. Enabled Services Essential is intended for a non-connected system and offers less frequent updates.

For more information about Honeywell automation solutions, please visit: www.honeywellprocess.com

About Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT)

Honeywell PMT develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials and industrial software that are transforming industries around the world. PMT's Advanced Materials businesses manufacture a wide variety of high-performance products including environmentally preferable materials used for the production of refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, pharmaceutical packaging, fine chemicals, additives and high strength-fiber for military, law enforcement and industrial use. Technologies developed by Honeywell UOP ( www.uop.com ), a leading provider in the oil and gas sector, form the foundation for most of the world's refiners, efficiently producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and renewable fuels. Honeywell Process Solutions ( www.honeywellprocess.com ) is a pioneering provider of automation control, safety systems, field instrumentation, fuel delivery and burners, connected plant offerings, cybersecurity, tissue and packaging materials control systems, connected utility and metering solutions, and services for a wide range of industries.

About Honeywell

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

