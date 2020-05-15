Honeywell Expands Face Mask Production In Europe With New Manufacturing Line In The United Kingdom

NEWHOUSE, United Kingdom, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it will build a new production line capable of producing up to 4.5 million FFP2 and FFP3 disposable face masks per month at its Newhouse site in Scotland, United Kingdom. These masks will assist the U.K. government's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The U.K. government has ordered 70 million of the locally produced Honeywell SuperOne face masks, with production expected to start as early as July. The masks will be distributed by the Department of Health and Social Care to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) and social care settings to protect frontline workers.

The new mask production line is expected to create approximately 450 jobs at Honeywell's Newhouse site.

"As a global leader of high quality personal protective equipment, Honeywell is committed to getting safety gear to those who need it most, including workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19," said Will Lange, president of Honeywell's personal protective equipment business. "Our Newhouse facility has both the physical capacity and technical capabilities to launch a large-scale respirator production line in such a short timeframe. We are proud of our teams who are bringing new manufacturing capabilities to the United Kingdom as quickly as possible to support the country's response to the pandemic."

This is the third new face mask production line Honeywell has announced in the last two months. The company started two new manufacturing lines in the United States for the North American market.

Honeywell's Newhouse plant specializes in electronic systems assembly and testing and other advanced manufacturing capabilities for several of Honeywell's business groups, and will continue to do so alongside the new face mask line.

"These 70 million masks are the result of our challenge to U.K. industry to scale-up domestic PPE manufacturing," said Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, U.K. government. "This deal is brilliant news for the whole United Kingdom, which will not only deliver the masks we need but create around 450 jobs in Newhouse, Scotland. I'm delighted to team up with Honeywell to open up another avenue to get millions of masks to the frontline and strengthen our ongoing response to the outbreak."

Honeywell will supply the 70 million face masks from Newhouse to the U.K. government over an 18-month timeframe.

