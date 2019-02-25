Honeywell HG4930CA51 6-Axis MEMS Inertial Sensor Manufacturing and Physcial Analysis with Comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and the HG1120CA50
The report contains a detailed physical analysis with process description and manufacturing cost analysis. It also includes a full comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and the HG1120CA50.
MEMS inertial measurement units (IMUs) for tactical grade applications have made a lot of progress in the past few years in terms of performance, stability and reliability. They are now accepted in high-reliability environments and are even starting to replace Fiber Optic Gyros (FOGs) and other technologies in tactical applications.
Today in new market opportunities, like robots, smart agriculture, autonomous cars and drones, highly accurate motion in a small space is mandatory, which could boost the IMU market. Already a leader in the military market, Honeywell has developed the HG4930CA51, a non-International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) tactical grade IMU for these applications they call the Internet of Moving Things.
With a gyroscope bias instability in-run of 0.25/h and accelerometer bias in-run stability of 0.025mg, the HG4930CA51 is the highest performance non-ITAR silicon MEMS IMU from Honeywell. The analyzed module is a complete system utilising three single-axis MEMS gyros and three single-axis MEMS accelerometers.
The HG4930CA51 is a 65 mm 52 mm 35 mm compact module addressing platform control, navigation and robotics applications. It mixes technologies developed for military and harsh environments and six high-grade inertial silicon MEMS sensors from Honeywell. The six MEMS sensors are associated with 4 ASIC dies, which provides flexibility in device configuration.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Main Chipset
- Reverse Costing Methodology
- Glossary
- Characteristics IMU
2. Company Profile
- Honeywell International Inc.
3. Physical Analysis
- Views and Dimensions of the System
- System Opening
- CPU Board
- Top side - External view
- Top side - Main and IC component markings
- Top side - Main component and IC identification
- Bottom side - External view
- Bottom side - Main component identification
- MEMS Board
- Sensor Components
- 3-Axis accelerometer MEMS
- 3-Axis gyroscope MEMS
- Comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and HG1120CA50 IMUs
4. Cost Analysis
- Accessing the BOM
- PCB Cost
- MEMS Component Costs
- Inertial MEMS
- Four ASIC dies
- BOM Cost - CPU Board
- BOM Cost - Accelerometer Board
- BOM Cost - Gyroscope Board
- Housing Parts - Estimation
- BOM Cost - Mechanical Parts
- Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
- Electronic Boards Manufacturing Flow
- Details of the CPU Board AV Cost
- Details of the Accelerometer and Gyroscope Board AV Cost
- Details of the IMU-Mechanical Parts
- Added-Value Cost Breakdown
- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
5. Selling Price
Companies Mentioned
- Honeywell International
- Sensonor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxn3t4/honeywell?w=5
