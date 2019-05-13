Honeywell Selects Gilat's Aero Modem for its JetWave Satellite Communication Solution

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that Honeywell has selected Gilat's Taurus IFC modem for its JetWave™ satellite communication system.

The integration of Gilat's aero-modem will enable Honeywell to offer its JetWave solution within territories as well as to roam in-and-out of territories where Gilat's ground network is deployed. The Honeywell-Gilat solution will first be deployed in China over China's HTS Ka network for both domestic and flights going in-and-out of China, expanding later to additional regions around the globe.

Gilat's high-performance Taurus aero modem, has a proven global track record of providing unparalleled passenger user experience. Gilat's industry leading IFC solution operates the largest global IFC network with over 1,000 commercial aircraft installed with Gilat's solution.

"Gilat is pleased to partner with Honeywell to offer JetWave in new territories and regions of the world, and are looking forward to further expansion and cooperation of this strategic relationship," said Ron Levin VP, Mobility and Global Accounts. "This achievement is another step in materializing Gilat's vision of enabling broadband anywhere, as well as a testament of Gilat's recognized global HTS and IFC leadership."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-look ng within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications

DoreetO@gilat.com



Comm-Partners LLC

June Filingeri, President

+1-203-972-0186

JuneFil@optonline.net

SOURCE Gilat Satellite Networks

