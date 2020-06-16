Honeywell Software Helps Employers Monitor Workers' Safety In Real Time Across Job Sites

Honeywell's Safety Suite Real Time platform, which integrates seamlessly into plant operations, connects wirelessly to gas detection devices to enable centralized monitoring of assets and workers. The software helps eliminate manual processes, assists with regulatory compliance, maximizes accuracy and efficiency and minimizes safety costs.

Safety managers can use the platform to monitor workers on the job site and view gas readings, alarms, compliance statuses and more on a map-based display viewable from the command center or any internet-connected device. The solution enables fast, informed decision-making and is designed for easy implementation, either through cloud-based or on-premise software and scales according to operational needs.

"This innovative, new software platform allows our customers to monitor the safety profile of their workers in real time," said Renaud Mazarguil, president for Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety business. "In addition to Honeywell connected products, the software can be extended to other partner solutions. We are providing site operators with a single, centralized view of their safety operations and helping improve workplaces."

Safety managers can track live situations as they occur, determine personnel locations, detect issues early to help avoid bigger problems and instantly notify workers via SMS messaging to clear the area. Safety Suite Real Time is compatible with Honeywell's Safety Communicator, an app available for use with both industrial-grade and non-industrial-grade smartphones. This feature allows command centers to receive data from workers' instruments via Bluetooth®, view remote worker locations and receive alerts on worker safety, all without the expense of a private network.

In addition to gas monitors, the Safety Suite Real Time supports the Honeywell ThermoRebellion™ temperature monitoring solution*. The software will provide users with a temperature-monitoring dashboard and analytics that can be used to alert personnel to seek medical screening or advice.

Safety Suite Real Time allows for data integration with third-party applications such as decision control systems, public warnings and predictive analytics systems.

In addition, Honeywell's Safety Suite features a device manager offering that supports key maintenance tasks for gas detectors, including firmware updates and bump tests, and provides centralized monitoring of devices for simplified reporting. The data and analytics are robust, allowing safety managers to review incident data to determine exposure time and indicate which workers may have been affected.



*Honeywell ThermoRebellion™ is currently not FDA-cleared.

Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety (HGAS) business delivers fixed and portable gas detection solutions for industrial, commercial and governmental applications where workers can be exposed to toxic or flammable gases. The business also provides protective gear for first responders and advanced electrical safety solutions for workers in high-risk environments. For more information about HGAS solutions, please visit safety.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

