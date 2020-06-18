Honeywell Software Helps Enforce Social Distancing And Safety Procedures And Protect Highly Mobile Workers On The Job

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced several new software solutions designed to help companies enforce COVID-19 site health and safety procedures for highly mobile workers in the warehousing, logistics, health care and retail fields.

The features, offered through the Honeywell Operational Intelligence asset management platform for the workplace, monitor on-site social distancing compliance, help enforce customizable device cleaning procedures and deploy software to digitally trace who has handled each device. These features provide employees and managers with real-time data to better respond to critical factors for businesses re-opening under modified conditions due to rapidly evolving health and safety guidelines. Honeywell is currently making this expanded functionality available to Operational Intelligence customers, and Honeywell device users can rapidly deploy these features on the platform.

"Companies are at risk of losing tens of millions of dollars or more from reductions in productivity due to potential illness and spread of disease," said Kevin Dehoff, president of Honeywell's Productivity Products business. "Mobile devices are a critical tool for business operations, and our enhanced software solutions are designed to help companies respond in this ever-changing environment. We are working with customers globally to deploy these solutions to their workforce."

These new software features are a part of a comprehensive effort to quickly develop solutions that are helping important sectors of the global economy recover. This expanded functionality gives employees the data they need at their fingertips to act quickly on health and safety issues, increasing worker productivity and decreasing device downtime while reducing exposure to diseases that can be spread through contact or touch. The features include:

Social Distancing Proximity Detection allows organizations to prioritize and monitor social distancing practices. The feature monitors the proximity between Honeywell devices and logs alerts, allowing frontline workers to promote social distancing and adherence to safety guidelines.

Check Out/In and Device Cleaning Management establishes processes to check out and in devices during a worker's shift, giving employers device tracing data and alerting workers on when to clean workplace assets. The feature can also send alerts to clean other assets and areas of the worksite.

Remote Control and Remote Wipe give IT administrators the availability to quickly take control of a device in any location to investigate and fix issues remotely and digitally wipe devices to original factory settings, allowing IT professionals to maintain social distances.

Customer Counter device users shared, real-time data to employees at multiple entrances of a store to remain in-sync and count as customers enter and exit.

These new features, combined with unified communications tools like Honeywell Smart Talk, provide constant communication for device-enabled employees practicing social distancing, speeding up tasks and instantly connecting teams.

Honeywell is also expanding its mobility, scan and print offerings featuring disinfectant-ready housings. These housings, available on select general purpose, industrial and non-healthcare Honeywell products, are designed for frequent cleaning using common cleaning products but with the same durability expected from rugged devices.

These devices can be used throughout the warehousing, logistics and retail fields with the same ease of use as standard Honeywell products but can promote a healthier work environment for employees and customers.

Harsh cleaning solutions can degrade standard plastic housings, causing vital workplace assets to become discolored and parts to become brittle and break. Disinfectant-ready housings have been proven to be durable in more than a decade of use in the healthcare industry.

Honeywell was the first company in the barcode industry to introduce disinfectant-ready housings to help with cleaning protocols, potentially minimizing the risk of spreading infectious diseases. The Honeywell Operational Intelligence features combined with an expanded disinfectant-ready housings device portfolio can help businesses lay the groundwork to create a healthier workplace.

Through careful attention to customer and end-user needs, Honeywell is committed to helping people safely get back to work and back to life. For more information, visit https://now.honeywellaidc.com/return-to-work-safely.html

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

