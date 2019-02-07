Honeywell To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that John Gugel, president of Honeywell UOP, John Rudolph, president of Honeywell Process Solutions, and Mark Macaluso, vice president of Investor Relations, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019 in Miami Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10:20 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. EST.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Scott Sayres Mark Macaluso (480) 257-8921 (973) 455-2222 scott.sayres@honeywell.com mark.macaluso@honeywell.com

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

