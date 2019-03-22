Hong Kong Airlines debuts Chris Cosentino's Business Class menu on Los Angeles - Hong Kong route

HONG KONG, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Airlines has launched a brand new Business Class menu for its customers travelling out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from 22 March 2019. Designed exclusively by celebrity chef and television personality Chris Cosentino, the new LAX Business Class menu is an adaption of his current San Francisco Business Class menu and comes with a slight twist to cater to the preferences of Southern California travellers.

"When the opportunity came for me to work with Hong Kong Airlines to make delicious inflight meals in Business Class, I jumped at the chance," said Chef Cosentino.

Using my years of education and experiences to create meals that would not only satisfy but excite the guests at 10,000 feet up and giving a fresh new approach to what inflight food can be has been a complete joy. Launching our new menu on the Los Angeles-Hong Kong route is very exciting. I am looking forward to flying on the first flight showcasing the menu," he added.

Passengers travelling from Los Angeles can expect a hearty and cohesive three-course menu prepared by Chef Cosentino. Known for his creative use of ingredients and attention to balance, Hong Kong Airlines' customers will be treated to Chef Cosentino's refreshing appetizers such as Kohlrabi Caesar, shrimp, Parmesan and sourdough croutons followed by main courses featuring different proteins on rotational basis. They include his take on the traditional recipe of chicken piri piri with Piquillo pepper, potatoes, Castelvetrano olives and oregano or red wine braised beef short rib with white bean puree, fennel al Forno, pickled peppers and confit garlic cooked to perfect tenderness and more. No meal is complete without dessert and Chef Cosentino's signature panna cotta with strawberries and balsamic vinegar is set to charm Hong Kong Airlines' passengers with its delightful flavours.

Hong Kong Airlines has also introduced a new selection of wines to complement its Business Class inflight meal offerings. They include Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon from California, Lake Chalice 'The Nest' Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand as well as J. Moreau & Fils Chardonnay and Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon from France to pair with different meal options.

High-resolution photos of Chef Cosentino's menu are available at https://goo.gl/5KCAAu

SOURCE Hong Kong Airlines Limited