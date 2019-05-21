Hong Kong Airlines successfully migrates to Sabre's crew scheduling and tracking system

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, is pleased to announce that Hong Kong Airlines has successfully implemented Sabre AirCentre's crew management technology. Hong Kong Airlines can now leverage a new range of crew scheduling, management, services and analytical capabilities, representing a tremendous opportunity for the carrier to streamline and optimize processes, and improve their crew's day-to-day routines.

"Onboarding this new solution was made possible thanks to a seamless collaboration between Sabre and our internal project teams," said Ben Wong, vice president, Hong Kong Airlines. "Sabre's crew management solutions will be instrumental to our success as we continue to grow our global footprint. Our crew is our greatest asset, and the adoption of Sabre will ensure that we optimize the pairings and schedules of our crew teams, both in the air and on the ground," he added.

Today, Sabre's innovative crew solutions connect more than 100 airlines across the globe. For Hong Kong Airlines, the adoption of Sabre's crew management technology will enable a proactive, real-time approach to communication between schedulers and crew members, and help to reduce operation costs by minimizing crew overages. Gaining access to enhanced connectivity will also contribute to increased productivity for the carrier, promoting better crew utilization through optimized tracking. Together, the enhancements enabled by Sabre innovation will directly improve the quality of life for the crew, in addition to significantly reducing controllable delays for the airline.

"As we continue to provide leading crew management capabilities to airlines across the APAC region, Sabre is pleased to support Hong Kong Airlines' business objectives with innovative solutions that will enable seamless communication and enhance productivity from both a crew and operational perspective," said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president, regional general manager, North Asia, Travel Solutions, Airlines. "We value the strategic alliance that we have developed with Hong Kong Airlines as we continue work together to transform the future of travel," she added.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to nearly 40 destinations across Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains 85 interline and 20 codeshare agreements with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates one of the youngest fleets in the world. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit www.hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

