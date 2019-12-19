Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited Unveils New Corporate Identity and Revamped Website

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited (HKIRC) announced today the launch of its new corporate identity with a refreshed logo and a revamped website. Aiming to reflect the forward-moving momentum, growing sophistication of services and initiatives of HKIRC, the new branding ties in with its mission to promote Hong Kong as an inclusive, secure, innovative and international city for the Internet and encourages the use of Internet and the related technologies.

"With the Internet content and online platforms becoming compelling and more globally-connective than ever, the .hk user base now spans over 150 countries, making .hk domain services readily accessible by customers worldwide. I believe the new corporate identity and revamped website of HKIRC are robust responses to an ever-changing online content landscape and digital community." said Mr. Simon Chan, Chairman of HKIRC.

The core values of HKIRC to ensure a safer Internet community are well-represented by the new logo. The electric blue adopted in the logo symbolizes trustworthiness and professionalism, while a dash of sunny orange infuses a newfound vibrancy and effectively energizes the brand image visually. The curve above "HK" embodies the unwavering effort of HKIRC in linking the local Internet community, while remaining open and receptive to the global industry players.

"Website contents have been rearranged under user-specific sections for the ease of navigation. In order to foster the understanding and uptake of cybersecurity best practices among local SMEs, information such as .hk Big Data Study findings, news and practical tips about cybersecurity, and free SME In-Depth Website Security Scan Programme are also included to enrich the website. The new website will assist users in finding what they need in a smooth and timely manner," said Mr. Wilson Wong, CEO of HKIRC.

The revamped HKIRC website adopts accessible features and adopts responsive design, which effectively enhances user's web-browsing experience across different devices, and ultimately, aligns with HKIRC's vision and on-going efforts in accomplishing digital inclusion.

Members of the public are welcome to browse the revamped website of HKIRC at www.hkirc.hk to discover the latest news and happenings.

About HKIRC

Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited (HKIRC) is a not-for-profit, non-statutory company limited by guarantee designated by the Government of the HKSAR to undertake the administration of Internet domain names under the .hk country code top level domain. HKIRC provides registration services for English domain names ending with .com.hk, .org.hk, .net.hk, .edu.hk, .gov.hk, .idv.hk, .hk and other domains to be introduced from time to time in Hong Kong.



