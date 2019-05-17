Honghua Group participates in the 2019 OTC with world's first all-electric shale gas solution

At this exhibition, Honghua exhibited its all-electric shale gas solutions and automated pipe handling systems with two pipe high-speed rigs, including the world's most powerful 6000HP electric fracturing pump. The innovative technology products attracted many old and new customers including NABORS and Schlumberger to visit and discuss the long-term strategic cooperation in all aspects.

Honghua all-electric shale gas solution, with the concept of "network first, gas-consumed, gas-electricity combined, flowing operation, and factory production", is based on the experience of highly developed shale gas in the United States, which is also the situation in China, and makes full use of the characteristics of shale layer, with the application of Honghua innovation of research and development technology in equipment manufacturing, equipped with intelligent drilling rigs and all-electric fracturing equipment. Compared with the traditional solution, Honghua all-electric shale gas solution has greater advantages such as investment of fixed assets decreased by more than 30%, footprint of rig site decreased by 30%-65%, personnel operators reduced by 40%-50%, fuel cost reduced by 40%-60%, and fracturing operation cost reduced by 30%. The solution can also achieve zero emission, low noise and continuous operation day and night. This is in line with the current development concept of "energy saving, environmental protection, cost reduction and efficiency improvement."

This solution has the world's largest single-machine VFD fracturing system, the 6000HP electric control fracturing system. The system uses a 6000V medium voltage variable frequency drive and a patented motor direct drive transmission structure to achieve precise displacement and pump pressure control, effectively reducing the energy consumption, maintenance and labor costs required for pump operation. The transmission, reliability and working efficiency are all greatly increased due to the absence of a diesel engine, transmission and clutch, which have to be used in a traditional fracturing truck setup.

Honghua all-electric shale gas solution has been in use in USA since 2013. So far, the system has successfully completed lots of operations in China and US shale gas development sites, and has been highly praised by its users. It is also China's first electric fracturing system which has been successfully applied in industrial applications and achieved sales.

Honghua, one of the earliest Chinese companies to participate in the OTC, has participated in the exhibition 16 times. OTC is not only a commercial exhibition for Honghua, but also a platform for getting together with global partners. Honghua, one of the world's leading manufacturers and China's largest exporter of drilling rigs, will make full use of various resources, continually improve equipment manufacturing and service capabilities and provide strong equipment support for efficient development to customers in oil & gas fields.

First held in 1969, OTC is an international event hosted by the SPE-Society of Petroleum Engineers and co-organized by 12 organizations in the oil & gas industry including American Petroleum Institute. For decades, it has continuously demonstrated to the world the development trend of new technology in oil & gas industry. At present, it has become the world's largest and most well-known professional exhibition in the fields of oil & gas exploration, mining, production and environmental protection.

SOURCE Honghua Group Ltd.