Honigman Aligns Value Offerings with Industry-Setting Flexible Staffing Solutions

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its continued commitment to providing unparalleled client service at a cost-effective price, the recently launched Honigman FOCUS initiative includes flexible staffing solutions that allow the firm to provide clients with customized services that are efficient and address the unique financial needs of each client.

The firm's flexible staffing model works with clients to establish their goals and objectives, and determines the most beneficial allocation of resources. Drawing from its Professional Attorney Track, engagements that require large teams can be scaled up, while smaller matters allow for scaled-down teams, all while providing customized, seamless and cost-friendly staffing structures for every client need.

"Our flexible staffing and creative pricing allow us to offer clients the opportunity to engage our firm in additional matters that our traditional pricing models have historically precluded us from handling. We can now address a wider range of client work, regardless of size or scale, while providing our lawyers exposure to high-level work," said David Foltyn, Honigman Chair and CEO.

Honigman partners lead the engagement and train, mentor and supervise all lawyers who are part of the Professional Attorney Track. Lawyers who pursue this track have numerous opportunities to take on a broad range of legal assignments while making meaningful contributions to the firm. These attorneys gain valuable knowledge and exposure to a variety of practice areas across the firm through assignments in various departments and practice groups.

With its flexible staffing and Professional Attorney Track, Honigman continues to pursue innovations to improve the experience of its clients and its lawyers, all while providing clients top-caliber work with more flexible pricing than larger firms.

About Honigman

Honigman LLP is a business law firm with more than 60 practice areas. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing, Michigan.

SOURCE Honigman LLP