Honigman Garners Most Practice Group 'Band 1' Rankings in Michigan by Chambers USA

DETROIT, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP has four practice groups with the highest ranking of Band 1 in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA, which is more than any other law firm in Michigan.

The prestigious directory of leading U.S. business law firms and lawyers bestowed the highest Band 1 ranking on the following Honigman practices in Michigan:

Corporate/M&A

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Notably, Honigman is the only law firm in Michigan to garner the top ranking of Band 1 for the Corporate/M&A, Intellectual Property and Real Estate practice areas.

Chambers USA reported that Honigman's Band 1 Corporate/M&A practice is known for its "standout bench of corporate attorneys handling high-value sales and acquisitions for a range of prominent domestic companies." The report also noted that Honigman's corporate attorneys are "well-placed to advise on securities issuances and matters of corporate governance." A client stated that the "Honigman team of lawyers is talented and knowledgeable on numerous business subjects."

For Honigman's Band 1 Intellectual Property practice, Chambers USA reported the team is known as a "market-leading practice offering the full range of copyright, patent and trademark services" with "particular expertise regarding IP issues in the life sciences and high-tech sectors." It was also noted that Honigman "acts for an impressive list of clients, including numerous household-name brands."

For Honigman's Band 1 Litigation: General Commercial practice, a client praised the firm's "highly skilled trial lawyers who understand what it means to really be at war." Chambers USA also stated the team is known for an "outstanding criminal and civil litigation practice."

The survey also reported that Honigman's Band 1 Real Estate practice is "known for the depth of its expertise across the full spectrum of real estate matters." One interviewee remarked, "It's a very strong team with a great reputation."

On the individual level, 25 Honigman attorneys were recognized, with nine attorneys garnering Band 1 or special rankings.

Chambers rankings are based on a range of professional qualities, and are independently audited by Chambers USA.

