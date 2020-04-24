Honigman Increases 'Band 1' Rankings to Five Practices in Michigan by Chambers USA

DETROIT, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP now has five practice groups with the highest ranking of Band 1 in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers in Business, which is more than any other law firm in Michigan.

New this year, Chambers elevated Honigman's Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice to Band 1. In all, the prestigious directory of leading U.S. business law firms and lawyers bestowed the highest Band 1 ranking on the following Honigman practices in Michigan:

Corporate/M&A

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Honigman continues to be the only law firm in Michigan to garner the top ranking of Band 1 in three practice areas, including Corporate/M&A, Intellectual Property, and Real Estate.

Chambers USA reported that Honigman's Band 1 Corporate/M&A practice is known for its "standout bench of corporate attorneys handling high-value sales and acquisitions for a range of prominent domestic companies." It was also noted that Honigman has a "vibrant private equity practice" and offers "further expertise in venture capital work" and is "well placed to advise on securities issuances and matters of corporate governance." A client stated that Honigman is "not just an automotive industry powerhouse, but can handle the breadth of issues arising at a global publicly traded company."

For Honigman's Band 1 Intellectual Property practice, Chambers USA reported the team is known as a "market-leading practice offering the full range of copyright, patent and trademark services" with "particular expertise regarding IP issues in the life sciences and high-tech sectors." It was also noted that Honigman "acts for an impressive list of clients, including numerous household-name brands." A client praised the team as "the best group I've worked with – I'd recommend them to anyone."

For Honigman's Band 1 Litigation: General Commercial practice, Chambers USA stated Honigman is known as an "outstanding criminal and civil litigation practice with broad-ranging expertise across several significant industries, including automotive, consumer products and healthcare." It was also noted that "the team has a broad range of expertise, acting for clients on class actions, IP, private equity and securities litigation, both in the first instance and at the appellate level."

The survey also reported that Honigman's Band 1 Real Estate practice is "stellar" and "known for the depth of its expertise across the full spectrum of real estate matters, including complex development financings for commercial and residential properties." It noted that Honigman "acts for clients in the environmental, hospitality, retail and affordable housing sectors, among others."

For the newly-elevated Band 1 Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice, Chambers reported that Honigman is known as a "highly regarded team consistently highlighted as a leading player in the Michigan bankruptcy arena. Especially noted for representing debtor companies from the automotive and manufacturing industries."

On the individual level, 21 Honigman attorneys in Michigan and Illinois were recognized.

Eminent Practitioner was earned by:

David Foltyn (Corporate/M&A)

Band rankings were earned by:

Joseph Aviv (Litigation: General Commercial)

(Litigation: General Commercial) Sean F. Crotty (Labor & Employment)

(Labor & Employment) Michael D. DuBay (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) Raymond W. Henney (Litigation: General Commercial)

(Litigation: General Commercial) J. Michael Huget (Intellectual Property)

(Intellectual Property) Barbara A. Kaye (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) Anessa Owen Kramer (Intellectual Property)

(Intellectual Property) Donald J. Kunz (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) Tracy T. Larsen (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) Paula E. Litt (Insurance: Dispute Resolution)

(Insurance: Dispute Resolution) Charles Nida (Chambers High Net Worth)

(Chambers High Net Worth) Jonathan P. O'Brien (Intellectual Property)

(Intellectual Property) David N. Parsigian (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) J. Adam Rothstein (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) E. Todd Sable (Banking & Finance: Bankruptcy)

(Banking & Finance: Bankruptcy) Lowell D. Salesin (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Joseph R. Sgroi (Banking & Finance: Bankruptcy)

(Banking & Finance: Bankruptcy) Phillip D. Torrence (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) Steven A. Weiss (Litigation: General Commercial)

(Litigation: General Commercial) I.W. Winsten (Litigation: General Commercial)

Chambers rankings are determined through interviews with thousands of lawyers and their clients. The results, which are based on a range of professional qualities, are independently audited by Chambers USA.

