'Honks for Hugs' Parade Brings Joy to Residents at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

On Good Friday, dozens of family members and first responders lined up their vehicles for the "Honks for Hugs" parade in the parking lot of Pelican Landing. Vehicles were festively adorned with pictures, posters, streamers and messages of love and thanks to loved ones, care workers and first responders. Residents spread out along the front sidewalk with care associates while friends, family members (and even a goat!) cruised by honking their horns as a symbol of hugs and love. Special messages of "We Miss You, Mom!" and "We Can't Wait to Visit!" brought smiles to many.

Deborah Donnelly's 92-year-old mother, Corinne is a resident at Pelican Landing living with dementia. Deborah decorated her car with huge photos of Corrinne's 70th wedding anniversary celebration to spark her mother's memories and recognize that her daughter, Deborah was there for her.

"It was an absolute delight to see the smiles and happy tears on our residents faces as their loved ones came by," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "As we strive to keep our residents safe and protected right now, we recognize that their emotional well-being is equally important. Our associates ensure that each resident feel loved, connected and cared for."

Within the community, technology is utilized to offer resident's access to in-room exercise classes, while associates assist with Facetime calls and videos to keep families and residents connected daily. Additionally, staff serve meals to each resident's room while making in-room visits to play games and socialize while strictly following healthy safety guidelines.

Voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' in the 2019 Hometown News Reader's Choice Awards, Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence, operated by Watercrest Senior Living. Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, the community offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-581-0366.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.thepelicanlanding.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://thepelicanlanding.com

