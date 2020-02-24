HONOR bolsters its "1+8+N" all-scenario IoT strategy with comprehensive suite of new smart devices

Smart device shipments in Europe is expected to surpass 500 million in 2023, up from 436 million units in 2019 according to the recent report Intelligent living in Europe . Between 2020 to 2023, the smart device market in Europe is expected to increase by a CAGR of 3.5%, with smart speakers and smart personal audio being the fastest growing categories.

"Our unique portfolio of smart and cutting-edge products has expanded our IoT ecosystem and created a ubiquitous and seamless experience for our global customers," said George Zhao, President of HONOR Global. "According to research conducted by Canalys[1], 41% of surveyed respondents carry more than one smart device while at work or on-the-go, and this increases to 68% while they are at home. This demonstrates an increase in demand for more intelligent and digital experiences. From smartphones to wearables and notebooks to personal audio devices, HONOR is now the go-to brand for the needs of digital natives all around the world."

HONOR 9X Pro: Extraordinary experience with essential and exclusive apps from HUAWEI AppGallery

Equipped with the state-of-the art 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, a 48MP Triple Camera and a 6.59" HONOR FullView Display, the HONOR 9X Pro delivers an enhanced user experience with upgrades across performance, gaming and photography. The Kirin 810 AI Chipset runs on Huawei's brand-new computing architecture to allow more sophisticated and diverse applications in AI. Furthermore, its GPU is upgraded to the custom Mali-G52 that enables Kirin Gaming+, a feature that provides a smoother gaming experience while its Liquid Cooling System effectively improves heat dissipation during prolonged gameplay.

Through the HUAWEI AppGallery, the HONOR 9X Pro has access to a wide variety of apps across Health & Fitness, Entertainment, Music, and Photography. With this secure platform, users can now easily and reliably install apps that complement their smart lifestyles. The HONOR 9X Pro is also equipped with the Huawei Assistant, a virtual assistant that facilitates information search and apps accessibility, adding more convenience for the user. Users can also utilize the SmartCare feature of the Huawei Assistant to access contextual cards for Stocks and Sports that covers 150 sporting events and more than 150 major stock markets[2]. Furthermore, users can get insights to Calendar, Weather, Missed Calls, Phone Usage, and Data Consumption. More services in other categories will be added in due course.

The HONOR 9X Pro will be available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Malaysia from March 2020 at a MSRP of €249.

HONOR View 30 Pro: Pioneering 5G technology, groundbreaking Matrix camera for amazing photos and cinema-grade videos

Developed with pioneering 5G technology and armed with the latest Kirin 990 Series chipset, the HONOR View 30 will deliver an industry-leading 5G experience as it enables a multitude of 5G applications in smart homes, travel and gaming. It comes with a SuperSensing Triple Camera that comprises a 40MP Sony IMX600 Main Camera, a 12MP Super Wide-Angle Camera with Cine-Lens and an 8MP Telephoto Camera. Not only will this unique Matrix camera deliver amazing still photographs, the 12MP Cine-Lens is supported by a 16:9 customized sensor to create movie-grade photos and videos.

The highly anticipated HONOR View 30 Pro will be commercially available soon, with Russia being the first market to kick off its official sale.

HONOR MagicBook 14/15: Thin, lightweight notebooks with up to 10-hour battery life

The launch of the HONOR MagicBook series, which comprises the HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicBook 15, marks the first time a product from HONOR's PC category will be available to a global audience. Available in Space Gray and Mystic Silver, the HONOR MagicBook 14 boasts a compact, thin and lightweight design. Catering to young people on-the-go, the HONOR MagicBook 14 lasts up to 10 hours in a single charge, and sports a compact Type-C charger with 65W fast charging capability. It has a FullView display with a high screen-to-body ratio, powerful core for ultra-fast performance and enhanced graphics, as well as smart interconnectivity between HONOR smartphones and the laptop.

Privacy is as important as design and performance on the laptop. The HONOR MagicBook Series comes equipped with a pop-up webcam that is discreetly hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard. Users can simply tap on the camera button on the keyboard to make the webcam pop up when they need it. This serve as a unique privacy safeguard which protects against remote hijacking and peeping. Furthermore, the fingerprint power button which enables instant access from startup to desktop directly for a more secure and effortless login experience.

To showcase the laptop's superior battery life, which lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, HONOR built a charging system capable of powering an electric quad bike, using just five HONOR MagicBook 14 units. Within an hour, approximately 180Wh was transferred from the five HONOR MagicBook 14 into the quad bike to allow the e-vehicle to drive 5km in distance. The HONOR MagicBook 14/15 (256GB) will be made available in the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic and other markets from the end of March with an MSRP of €599.

HONOR MagicWatch 2: EasyFit Series straps and new functions

HONOR today introduced the EasyFit Series watch straps, made exclusively for the HONOR MagicWatch 2, which will be available in two sizes -46mm and 42mm. With eight new colors available and different strap materials to choose from, including fluoroelastomer(an eco-friendly hypoallergenic material) and high-quality Italian leather, you can customize your watch based on your specific activities and different outfits for any occasion. There are six colors available for the fluoroelastomer, including Daylight Yellow, Olive Green, Reef Blue, Sky Blue, Lilac Purple, and Camellia Pink, and two colors, Wonderland Green and Wizard Purple, for the leather strap. The EasyFit Series straps will be globally available from April with an MSRP of €35.9.

The Female Cycle Tracker allows women to be more informed about their menstrual cycle by using the app to track their periods, record symptoms and be on top of their next period start date. The period-tracking calendar also allows user to compare their data in one place. Furthermore, users can opt-in to receive push notifications before the predicted cycle start date. With the enhanced SpO2 monitor, fitness enthusiasts can monitor their oxygen saturation level in the blood stream during a workout. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 will be upgraded with the SpO2 via over-the-air software from the end of March 2020[3].

HONOR Magic Earbuds: New frontier of wireless accessories

HONOR also introduced the HONOR Magic Earbuds, the ultimate truly wireless earbuds for fitness fans that combine the Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology with a secure fit that can last through any workout. Its built-in triple microphones have adaptive ambient noise cancelling technology that allows excellent call quality. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 10mm driver unit to deliver exceptional bass quality for music lovers. The HONOR Magic Earbuds are available in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue, and will be globally available from April 2020 at an MSRP of €129.

