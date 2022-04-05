Honor Earth Day 2022 with Natural Grocers'® Fifth Annual Ladybug Love Campaign

Natural Grocers is thrilled to celebrate the fifth year of Ladybug Love – its way of championing creatures that are sometimes taken for granted: insects! Natural Grocers aims to bring awareness to these little critters that play a crucial role in the stability of our food supply and regenerative farming. Fundraising efforts will benefit a nonprofit partner, Beyond Pesticides, for its Organic Parks Projects to help reduce synthetic pesticide use at local parks in Natural Grocers' communities.

TAKE THE PLEDGE & CONTRIBUTE

Natural Grocers invites customers to pledge for the first time or renew their commitment to protecting beneficial insects by committing not to use chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects on their lawn or garden and support 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $250,000 in April for Beyond Pesticides through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge, from April 1 – 30. [i]

to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge, from – 30. {N}power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1 – 15, will also receive $5 off their purchase on Earth Day, April 22 . [ii]

– 15, will also receive off their purchase on Earth Day, . For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

to Beyond Pesticides. Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 161 store locations nationwide.

DISCOUNTS, GIVEAWAYS, SWEEPSTAKES & {N}POWER® PERKS

Customers will enjoy special Earth Day Deals from April 22–24 on eco-friendly products such as Stasher® reusable silicone bags, Natural Grocers® Brand cleaning products, Endangered Species Chocolate®, Equal Exchange Organic Coffee®, Green Goblin® vinegar weed killer, and much more.[iii]

GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES

April 1-30 : Customers have a chance to win a "Tree-T Yourself, Outdoor Adventure" grand prize package, courtesy of Endangered Species Chocolate®, which includes:

Customers have a chance to win a "Tree-T Yourself, Outdoor Adventure" grand prize package, courtesy of Endangered Species Chocolate®, which includes: Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [iv]



A Tandem Kayak and Paddles



Endangered Species Chocolate Prize Package

April 1-30 : Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2022 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2022 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 30, 2022. A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner. [v]

April 22 : One Natural Grocers Brand cleaning product will be randomly given out at checkout at all stores. [vi]

April 22-24 : Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [vii]

Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. One $500 company-wide grand prize.

company-wide grand prize.

$100 gift card prizes at each store.

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional promotions throughout April, with special consideration on Daily Doorbuster Deals, April 22 – 24.

March 31-April 30 : {N}power members will receive 25% off all Natural Grocers Brand vitamins and supplements. [viii]

{N}power members will receive 25% off all Natural Grocers Brand vitamins and supplements. {N}power members who pledge between April 1st and 15th will receive $5 off their purchase on Earth Day April 22 .

will receive off their purchase on Earth Day . April 22 – 24: {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase. [ix]

{N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase. April 22–24: {N}power members will be treated to exclusive daily doorbuster deals on select fan-favorite products, [x] limit of two each:

{N}power members will be treated to exclusive daily doorbuster deals on select fan-favorite products, limit of two each: April 22 - $3.99 pasture-raised eggs



April 23 - $3.99 bacon & bacon alternatives



April 24 - $1.99 Natural Grocers Brand Organic chocolate bars

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345.[xi]

NUTRITION EDUCATION: USE THIS, NOT THAT

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their environmental impact. Throughout April, Natural Grocers will be promoting practices that reflect its commitment to the health of our planet (both in-store and online) related to food, homes, gardens and yards.

Check out the special edition "Use This, Not That" for recommendations on clean and green household essentials in the April 2022 good4u Health Hotline.

Household products at Natural Grocers undergo the same strict vetting process like all other departments so that customers can feel secure in buying transparent products.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i]Pledge must be made between 4/1/2022 - 4/30/2022 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. will make a matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the $250,000 Beyond Pesticides Fundraiser.

[ii]Pledge must be made between 4/1/2022 - 4/15/2022 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation and {N}power member discount. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. will make a matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the $250,000 Beyond Pesticides Fundraiser. Member pledge discount must be redeemed at checkout on 4/22/2022.

[iii] Offers valid only from 4/22/2022 – 4/24/2022 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Contest starts 4/1/2022 and ends on 4/30/2022. For official rules and complete details, visit www.chocolatebar.com/natural-grocers-earth-day-contest/. Sponsor: Endangered Species Chocolate, Inc. Customers can also enter online at www.chocolatebar.com/natural-grocers-earth-day-contest/.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. NGVC employees and their families are not eligible to win. Maximum one entry per person per prize category. Sweepstakes starts 4/1/2022 and ends on 4/30/2022. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Giveaway includes one Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cleaning Product (of store's choosing) randomly given away at checkout. Offer valid on April 22 only. Limit one per store per hour at checkout. Offer valid only while supplies last. No rain checks.

[vii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 4/22/2022 and ends on 4/24/2022. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[viii] {N}power members only. Enter your phone number at checkout to redeem offer. Offer valid only from 3/31/2022 – 4/30/22, is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at all participating Natural Grocers. Any stated discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. This offer has already been loaded to your account. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households are not eligible for this offer.

[ix] Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/22/21 – 4/24/21 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[x] Limit two per [N}power customer. Valid 4/22/21 – 4/24/21 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[xi] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

Media Contact:

Katie Macarelli

[email protected]

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.