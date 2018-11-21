HONOR Smartphones Dominate Black Friday Weekend Sales Across Europe, Middle East and US

The HONOR 9 Lite was the No. 1 online best-selling smartphone in the EUR150-EUR200 category with deals across all handsets, while the HONOR 10 ranked high on the Amazon Top 10 list for Black Friday weekend sales. Both records prove HONOR smartphones are increasingly popular with shoppers across Europe.

Meanwhile in the US, demand for the HONOR View 10 hit new highs and completely sold out on Amazon and Newegg during a Black Friday Promotion, and saw remarkable sales growth over the weekend in the Middle East. Over Black Friday Weekend, HONOR ranked No.1 in the phone category on all sales channels in Finland, while Czech Republic saw overall HONOR smartphone growth reach 200% compared to 2017, with a 300% YoY increase for the HONOR 10. In Poland, the HONOR Play recorded 500% sales growth during Black Friday weekend, completely selling out on Euronet, X-kom and Media Expert within two hours, reaching an overall 150% sales growth.

With all the great HONOR smartphone deals there was something for everyone this season. The new handset the HONOR 8X led the charge as the best new release, holding first place among new products on Amazon Germany, and became the Best Seller in France smartphone online sales[1]since the global launch in October. In Russia, the HONOR 8X is now the top selling smartphone online, and it has surpassed the sales of its predecessor, the HONOR 7X, with an increase of 500%.

The results demonstrate HONOR's continued growth over the past year and the increasing popularity of its AI-powered models such as the HONOR 10, with its industry-leading AI-powered dual camera and 3D glass back with a stunning nano-scale optical coating, and the HONOR Play which offers a '4D' gaming experience with the GPU Turbo and real-time recognition, and even the HONOR 8X, whose cutting-edge technology and affordable price has made it a winner this season.

"I'm pleased and grateful for the support we have received from consumers during this year's Black Friday sales. This latest sales surge tops a successful year for the HONOR brand, and we look forward to another fast-growing year in 2019. With continued efforts in innovative technology and cutting-edge product design, we will continue to provide the best smartphones with the ultimate user experience to all consumer around the world," said George Zhao, President of HONOR.

[1] According to GFK report, W41 2018

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone e-brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hiHONOR.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/HONORglobal/

https://twitter.com/HONORglobal

https://www.instagram.com/HONORglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HONORofficial/

SOURCE Honor