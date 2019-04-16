Honor Society Foundation Earns GuideStar's Highest Seal of Transparency

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Society Foundation has just earned a 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world's largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics that highlight progress Honor Society Foundation is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.

"In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work," said Mike Moradian, "we are excited to convey our organization's results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to earn a Platinum Seal, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar's immense online audience, which includes donors, grantmakers, our peers, and the media."

To reach the Platinum level, Honor Society Foundation added extensive information to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, Honor Society Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.

"We're proud to have earned a Platinum Seal to share our full and complete story with the world. I encourage you to visit our Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar to see what we're all about," added Mike Moradian. "We're thrilled that our Platinum Seal of Transparency and the associated benefits help us better communicate our organization's exciting initiatives at a global scale."

About Honor Society Foundation: The Honor Society Foundation, Non-profit 501(c)(3), seeks to achieve three goals; 1) provide scholarships to high achievers to pursue their dreams, 2) create values-driven educational content, and 3) preserve the distinguished history of honor societies. Find out more at honorsocietyfoundation.org and on Twitter @HonorSocietyOrg.

About GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles: The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. GuideStar is the world's largest source of nonprofit information, connecting people with data on 2.7 million current and formerly IRS-recognized nonprofits. The Seal levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are earned by nonprofits providing specific information to its profile to.

