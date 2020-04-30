Honor Tag's Hugs for Heroes Brings Americans Together During COVID-19 With Free Premium Features Through the End of July

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of the 9 million veterans currently enrolled in VA healthcare programs are age 65 or older. For some, COVID-19 is the last battle they will face. Sadly, due to social distancing restrictions, funerals are on hold or take place with only a sparse attendance. There are also millions of vets celebrating birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Friends and neighbors come together to mark these happy events with car parades and waves through windows, but wish they could do more.

Honor Tag ( www.Honor-Tag.com ) wants to connect Americans everywhere with veterans and their families marking these milestones through its Hugs for Heroes campaign. As people shelter-in-place, Honor Tag enables well-wishers to pay their respects or be part of the party with full access to premium features ad-free for 90 days.

Honor Tag is building a new way to support active duty servicemembers, veterans, their families, and anyone looking to share or learn about military life and achievements. Soon, users will be able to send personalized birthday wishes when they add a chapter to a veteran's story with a special icon. Mourners can respectfully honor a veteran in a similar fashion.

Honor Tag serves two purposes. First and foremost, we honor America's service members. Honor Tag is committed to enriching the way our nation recognizes the sacrifices vets and their families have made for our country. Second, Honor Tag is focused on educating people about the military experience. Our motto is, "Know the troops to thank the troops." To do this, we've designed an inclusive, engaging, and straightforward platform for anyone seeking to learn more about the veteran experience from any U.S. service branch. Honor Tag also provides veterans and their families an outlet to share their military memories and achievements.

As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we can make the most of our time at home and honor our active duty and retired servicemembers by passing on their stories. Remember, respect, and retell their accomplishments by joining the Honor Tag community. Go to www.Honor-Tag.com and create your account today. All content will remain free from May 1 through July 30, 2020.

