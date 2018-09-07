MACON, Ga., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorary S. Phillip Brown is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Law in recognition of his role as a newly appointed Senior Superior Court Judge. Judge Brown is now a Senior Judge in Georgia, where he handles cases where needed in Georgia.

Judge Brown recently retired as an active lawyer in the Law firm of Anderson, Walker and Reichert in Macon.





Having attained over fifty eight years of experience in the field, the firm specializes in general trial law, including personal injury, domestic, and criminal law. Dedicated to offering quality legal services at the fraction of the cost, the firm is adept in handling matters in all facets of law including general practice, corporate and business, insurance defense, tax, estate planning, estates and trusts, wills, probate, real estate, personal injury, creditor bankruptcy, employment, family law, adoptions and more. A distinguished law firm, they are known for their "highest ethical standards," and "devotion to public service," as they remain unwavering in their devotion to their clients.





With a longstanding career of over fifty years of experience in the field of Criminal and Civil law, Judge Brown has become an astute member of the legal community. Known for his remarkable contributions to the industry, in his previous roles, Judge Brown has served in the office of Chief Counsel, Internal Revenue Service in New York City for two years. Upon return to Macon, he engaged in the general practice of law. Sworn in as Judge of the Superior Court of the Macon Judicial Circuit in January 1996, Judge Brown served for eighteen years of which the last two years were spent serving as Chief Judge. In his capacity as Judge, Brown presided over cases of all types from death penalty, to other felony trials in addition to civil cases of all types.





He was also called as special visiting judge to sit with the Supreme Court of Georgia to determine title of the land and building of a historical Episcopal Church, one of the oldest churches in the nation, located in Savannah, Georgia, and which church was established before Georgia was a State, and therefore before the United States was a nation. Judge Brown is a 1967 graduate of the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.To further advance his professional development, Judge Brown is an influential member of several elite organizations including the Georgia Bar Association, Rotary International and a local Palaver Club who belong by invitation so as to share issues of interest from a wide circle of professions.





Judge Brown has taught several classes for Judges in the humanities studies offered by the Georgia Counsel of Superior Court Judges.





Outside his judge duties, Judge Brown is an ardent reader of the Scientific American Magazine. He is, in his retirement, also writing a book regarding the interplay between religion and science, and of how these two disciplines might find grounds for mutual understanding.





Both science and religion are founded on an assumption of a creator of such things as space, and universe(s); life; universe along with the ordering and genesis thereof, about which both science and religion know virtually nothing. The equal ignorance of science and religion on these and other matters such as consciousness can facilitate sharing of ideas of what facts ground both religious and scientific thought.





Judge Brown dedicates this recognition to two former law partners with which he tried several highly complex criminal and civil cases.





Both such lawyers were raised on rural Georgia farms. Their family farm life required hard work. No doubt this experience equipped both for a life of hard work and acceptance of very important duties requiring discipline and prolonged, structured effort.





Attorney Gerald Mullis and Fred Hasty, both past law partners, are now deceased, but both were devoted to solid legal and factual research, coupled with common sense, amidst a native quest for justice. This character sustained them staying on the hunt for facts and law as needed to represent clients well.





Both of said mentors' personal roots were rural, South Georgia poor, unsophisticated, farm bred and trained mentors, coupled with their inner quest for justice and fairness acted in their being great mentors, to whom I give great thanks.

