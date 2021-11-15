Honorees Announced for Tampa Bay Philanthropy Week

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Tampa Bay has announced the 14 local philanthropists or philanthropic groups to be honored as part of its annual Tampa Bay Philanthropy Week celebration. The honorees will be recognized at a socially safe in-person event at 6:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, located at 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg.

The honorees and the organizations by which they will be recognized are as follows:

Tampa Bay Philanthropy Week

Harry and Sandy Jamieson – Lions Eye Institute Foundation

– Lions Eye Institute Foundation Philanthropic Women of St. Joseph's – St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation

– St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation Keenan Knopke – Suncoast Hospice Foundation

– Suncoast Hospice Foundation Dave Pizzo – United Way Suncoast

– United Way Suncoast Noreen Walsh – ZooTampa at Lowry Park

– ZooTampa at Lowry Park Anne Koch – Berkeley Preparatory Academy

– Berkeley Preparatory Academy Ron Weisser – Tampa General Hospital Foundation

– Tampa General Hospital Foundation Patricia Douglas , Liz Sembler – WEDU PBS

– WEDU PBS Michael Paonessa , Rob Iles , Sarah Karon , Joseph Rush – WUSF Public Media

Community Foundation Tampa Bay is the Presenting Patron sponsor for Tampa Bay Philanthropy Week which runs from November 15 - 19. The event website, www.PhilanthropyTampaBay.org, provides a hub for inspiring stories that profile the acts of philanthropists, ethical fundraisers, and compassionate organizations that shaped positive outcomes throughout the Tampa Bay community. Five of these stories have been selected for video production, as follows: Carson Woods, LiFT Academy; Nancy and Gary Konopka, Meals on Wheels of Tampa; PetSmart Charities, Tampa General Hospital Foundation; Dr. Ramesh Ayyala, USF Foundation; and Volunteers at the LGBTQ Resource Center at the Gulfport Library.

National Philanthropy Day® (NPD), first celebrated on Nov. 15, 1986, by proclamation of President Ronald Reagan, is set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy has made to our lives, our communities, and our world. For more information, visit www.NPDLove.org.

For more information about AFP Tampa Bay, visit www.AFPSuncoast.org.

For more information about Community Foundation Tampa Bay, visit www.cftampabay.org.

