HonorHealth Research Institute Joins the Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced that the HonorHealth Research Institute has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA), joining other leading cancer centers to develop standards of care and best practices for the application of tumor profiling, making cancer treatment more precise and effective.

"HonorHealth Research Institute is dedicated to providing individualized patient care, which perfectly aligns with the mission of the POA," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "We are particularly pleased to welcome HonorHealth Research Institute to the POA because the system has worked so tirelessly to serve the cancer community in Scottsdale and Phoenix, which is an area that many of Caris' employees call home."

The POA, which consists of 25 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including seven NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, is broadening patient access to precision medicine tools and establishing evidence-based standards for tumor profiling and molecular testing in oncology. The POA will leverage Caris' comprehensive genomic profiling plus (CGP+) tumor profiling service, Caris Molecular Intelligence®, to identify therapy options and clinical trial opportunities based on the unique molecular characteristics of a patient's tumor.

"We are excited to join the Precision Oncology Alliance as we continue to develop strategies for personalizing treatment for patients with cancer," said Michael S Gordon, M.D., Medical Director for Oncology Clinical Trials at the HonorHealth Research Institute. "Tumor profiling and personalized medicine is the evolving standard of care for oncology patients. We look forward to working with the institutions that are a part of the POA to expand our collective knowledge in this area."

Caris Molecular Intelligence assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular profile to guide more precise and individualized treatment decisions. Based on the unique molecular characteristics of an individual patient's cancer, the results help inform treatment decisions by identifying therapies that have the potential to be most effective and to rule out those that are less likely to work.

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation, and the world's leading immunotherapy diagnostic expert. Caris Molecular Intelligence®, the company's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Plus (CGP+) molecular testing service, assesses DNA, RNA and proteins, including microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutational burden (TMB) and PD-L1, to reveal a molecular blueprint to guide more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris' profiling services are routinely covered by third-party payors, including CMS for Medicare patients. The ADAPT Biotargeting System™, the company's revolutionary and unbiased profiling platform, is currently being utilized for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, fixed tissue-based companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening and biomarker identification. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com.

The Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) was established by Caris Life Sciences® to promote the study and appropriate use of molecular testing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The POA consists of 25 leading cancer centers, including seven NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, that have demonstrated a commitment to precision medicine and work collaboratively toward a common goal: to advance tumor profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology. The POA has produced more than five peer-reviewed manuscripts and presented over 40 posters at industry conferences.

