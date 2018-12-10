HonorHealth to Advance Heart and Vascular Services With Funding From The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has issued a $500,000 matching grant to aid HonorHealth in its expansion of the heart and vascular services offered at the HonorHealth Shea Medical Center. The new Bob & Renee Parsons Coronary and Structural Heart Lab will provide patients with access to innovative procedures and the most advanced technology available. The updates will also support HonorHealth's industry-leading research efforts and further demonstrate the organization's leadership in providing breakthrough cardiovascular therapies. The dollar-for-dollar match will run through March 31, 2019.

"Nationally, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and nearly one-third of our hospital patients are touched by cardiac issues," said Jared Langkilde, HonorHealth Foundation President. "The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is providing critical support to help ensure patients in our community benefit from the latest in medical and technological advances."

HonorHealth has been strategically enhancing and growing its heart and vascular services. The Bob & Renee Parsons Coronary and Structural Heart Lab will set the benchmark for medical imaging, and increase precision for minimally invasive procedures.

"The physicians at HonorHealth, like my cardiologist Dr. David Rizik, work every day to change the lives of patients with life-threatening cardiac conditions, and they need to have the right tools for the job," said businessman Bob Parsons. "Renee and I issued the matching grant to encourage others in the community to join us in supporting not just a cardiac lab, but the continuing health and well-being of our community."

To be completed in early 2019, the lab will provide benefits to doctors, patients and the community at large by:

Facilitating optimal patient care

Expediting diagnosis and treatment

Allowing a wider array of cardiac procedures to be performed

Supporting research and education

Attracting top cardiac specialists to Scottsdale

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is a nonprofit health system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses five acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education and community services. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

HonorHealth Foundation works to strengthen and advance the mission of HonorHealth through philanthropy. With support from donors, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, provides vital resources for our most vulnerable neighbors and brings advanced technologies and treatments to our patients. Learn more at HonorHealth.com/foundation.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropist and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people - regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity - deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealinHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

