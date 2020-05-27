Honorlock Partners with NERCOMP for Online Proctoring

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorlock , a cloud-based proctoring solution that is transforming how education institutions protect the academic integrity of online courses and assessments, today announced their three-year partnership with NERCOMP. Honorlock provides a unique, pre-negotiated agreement that will allow members to easily implement exam proctoring in response to the rapid transition to online learning. Institutions will be able to focus on the teaching and success of their students while maintaining academic integrity and data security.

"NERCOMP is thrilled to enter into our partnership with Honorlock for the benefit of our almost 300 member institutions," said Kevin Brassard, current NERCOMP Chair. "The tools that are being made available to our members will help them address an important challenge of proctored testing in an online learning environment. Honorlock understood the value of partnering with the leading higher education consortium in the Northeast."

For over 60 years NERCOMP has devoted its resources to build a community centered around sharing and collaboration through its professional development events and its Annual Conference. Their membership of nearly 300 colleges and universities range from small to large institutions in the Northeast.

"During this rapid transition to online education, we want to ensure all institutions have the tools they need to be successful," said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. "Our goal is to be the best online proctoring service for higher education. We're excited to partner with NERCOMP to provide our innovative technologies for their members."

About Honorlock

Honorlock is revolutionizing the assessment experience for students and faculty at academic institutions worldwide. Our patented, proprietary technology transforms an otherwise intrusive interaction into a positive experience promoting trust, confidence, and peace of mind. Used by several of the largest universities in the US, Honorlock is dedicated to providing world-class service and support 24/7/365. https://honorlock.com/

About NERCOMP

NERCOMP is a non-profit consortium serving higher education library and IT professionals since 1956. An Association Partner of EDUCAUSE, composed of nearly 300 colleges and universities. https://nercomp.org/

