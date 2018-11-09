Honor's Singles' Day Sales Record Seals its Global Success, Bucks Trend Amid Global Downturn

Singles' Day helped to extend Honor's growing influence into Southeast Asia. In Indonesia, Honor became a best seller in Mobile Category and Electronics Category at shopee.com, selling over 8,000 units within 80 minutes.

Moreover, the recently launched Honor Magic2 was another strong sales performer. It was the best-selling smartphone in terms of sales volume and revenue in RMB 4,000-5,000 range (US$580-720) at Tmall.com and JD.com.

Meanwhile in India, over one million units of Honor products were sold during the Diwali promotional period, a 300% YoY increase from 2017. The most popular products included Honor 9N, which became the Star Product on Flipkart's Big Billion Days; and the recently launched Honor 8X, which became the Best Seller on Amazon India on the first selling day.

Since its launch this September, Honor's rising star the Honor 8X Series has sold six million units globally. It became the Best Seller in these countries or regions: Amazon Germany[3]; France smartphone online sales[4]; GITEX, the biggest technology show in Middle East, North America and South Asia.

George Zhao, President of Honor, commented: "I'm thrilled that Honor achieved these unbeatable results even under what has become a tough situation for the global smartphone industry. Global smartphone shipments in Q3 2018 represented a 6% YoY decline, the Chinese smartphone market is also declining and was down 11% in the first half of 2018. Our strategy and undiminished efforts in R&D have ensured Honor bucked this global trend, especially in key areas of smartphone technology innovation such as AI, GPU Turbo, and our excellence in smartphone design."

With Black Friday and the Christmas season arriving soon, Honor will roll out more promotional festive deals in its global markets and share its success with Honor fans all over the world.

[1] Best seller in terms of volume and revenue in smartphone category. [2] Best seller in terms of volume and revenue in smartphone category. [3] Under "newly launched smartphone category". [4] According to GFK report, W41 2018.

