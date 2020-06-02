Hoodoo Digital is Platinum-Level Sponsor for Workfront Leap 2020 Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital is an implementation partner for many enterprise products and services, including Adobe and Workfront, and is a Platinum level sponsor for Workfront's Leap 2020 virtual conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Workfront announced March 11 it was taking its Leap conference virtual, citing "health and safety of our attendees, partners, and employees" as their top priority. This is the second year that Hoodoo has sponsored the Workfront Leap conference. They are a Workfront Certified Partner with Workfront certified consultants on staff.

Hoodoo Digital

Of Hoodoo's relationship with Workfront Andy Wakefield, co-founder of Hoodoo Digital, said: "We are excited to continue and expand our relationship with Workfront by being a Platinum partner for this year's virtual conference." Andy continued, "Workfront is a clear leader in the web-based work management and project management software space, and we want to continue to be a partner that supports those efforts. Our goal is to make sure users get the most out of Workfront."

Hoodoo started with the vision of transforming the technologies that drive digital experiences, and the last year has brought a lot of growth and transformation. Perhaps most notably, an area of change is the link between Adobe Experience Manager and Workfront. Hoodoo has been supporting AEM and Workfront connections for several years and was the primary implementation partner for the Workfront for AEM Assets connector.

Using Workfront's open APIs, Hoodoo continued to enhance the connection between AEM and Workfront by creating a set of tools designed to increase the velocity of work management with AEM and decrease the time assets go from concept to deployment. These tools are separately listed in the Adobe Exchange as Workfront Tools for AEM. Jon Baddley, chief growth officer at Hoodoo Digital, talked about the Workfront Tools for AEM and stated, "We have assisted many organizations to connect the workflow tools of Workfront with AEM's Asset repository capabilities." Jon later stated, "A list of clients Hoodoo has worked with can be found on our website, many of whom have utilized assistance between Workfront and Adobe Experience Manager."

As a Leap Platinum Sponsor, Hoodoo Digital will be presenting the session "Controlling the Chaos: Digital Asset Mastery with Workfront and Adobe" with their partner Adobe about their recent work on Adobe's Digital Asset Management system. Erik Ingebrigtsen, Director of Solution Consulting for Hoodoo Digital, will be presenting with Creighton McEwen Group Studio Manager for Adobe, to answer many questions plaguing large creative organizations. Regarding the session, Erik stated, "The management and mastery of the asset life-cycle is a problem for a lot of organizations. We wanted to show how we helped one of the largest technology companies in the world deal with it by utilizing the Workfront Tools for AEM connector."

About Hoodoo Digital

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Workfront implementations and integrations. Using an optimized process and a suite of software tools including a prebuilt integration with Adobe Experience Manager Assets, Hoodoo delivers solutions that use the latest features of Workfront and provide a highly effective way for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

