HOOK 360° Gives Back To Nurses And First Responders During COVID-19

Founder Brett Diaz said "Our foundational culture as a company has always been to give-back and during this time, we felt compelled to do something nice for our local healthcare workers and first responders. So, we decided to donate outdoor neck gaiters to the Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach Fire Department and nurses from Memorial Hospital."

Outdoor enthusiasts have been familiar with the famous neck gaiter for years. This versatile piece of apparel can be worn over eight different ways but most popular is the face mask, neck cover and balaclava. A comfortable neck gaiter that offers UPF 30 sun protection and breathability is a nice choice to have when heading out the door.

HOOK 360° is proud to stand-with and give-back to local nurses and first responders.

HOOK 360° is a South Florida based, eco-friendly outdoor apparel and accessory company. Founded by father and son team, Roy and Brett Diaz, the two saw the need for environmentally friendly products and packaging. They launched HOOK 360° in the fall of 2018 with the mission to provide premium outdoor gear that supports leading conservation efforts for a better tomorrow.

HOOK360 NECK GAITERS ARE DESIGNED AND MANUFACTURED TO PROVIDE UPF-30 SUN PROTECTION AND DO NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL- GRADE FACE PROTECTION.

