HOOK 360° Gives Back To Nurses And First Responders During COVID-19
Florida Based Outdoors Brand donates neck gaiters to Miami Beach police, fire fighters and nurses.
May 19, 2020, 10:08 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOK 360° makes premium outdoor gear that supports conservation. During the current state of the world and seeing the devotion of our healthcare workers and first responders they wanted to give-back during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of HOOK 360°'s best sellers are their outdoor neck gaiters that provide UPF 30 sun protection and breathability while enjoying outdoor activities.
Founder Brett Diaz said "Our foundational culture as a company has always been to give-back and during this time, we felt compelled to do something nice for our local healthcare workers and first responders. So, we decided to donate outdoor neck gaiters to the Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach Fire Department and nurses from Memorial Hospital."
Outdoor enthusiasts have been familiar with the famous neck gaiter for years. This versatile piece of apparel can be worn over eight different ways but most popular is the face mask, neck cover and balaclava. A comfortable neck gaiter that offers UPF 30 sun protection and breathability is a nice choice to have when heading out the door.
HOOK 360° is proud to stand-with and give-back to local nurses and first responders.
HOOK 360° is a South Florida based, eco-friendly outdoor apparel and accessory company. Founded by father and son team, Roy and Brett Diaz, the two saw the need for environmentally friendly products and packaging. They launched HOOK 360° in the fall of 2018 with the mission to provide premium outdoor gear that supports leading conservation efforts for a better tomorrow.
HOOK360 NECK GAITERS ARE DESIGNED AND MANUFACTURED TO PROVIDE UPF-30 SUN PROTECTION AND DO NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL- GRADE FACE PROTECTION.
For more information, press only:
Brett Diaz
888-512-4665
[email protected]
For more information on Product:
www.hook360.com
SOURCE HOOK 360
