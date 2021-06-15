Hookah Tobacco Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

The hookah tobacco market is expected to grow by USD 376.43 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the hookah tobacco market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The hookah tobacco market will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Hookah Tobacco Market Participants:

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading offers different types of tobacco under the brand name Sparcs. Moreover, the company also provides Shisha/Hookah in a variety of flavors such as apple, apricot, berry, and cardamom among others.

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. operates its business under segments- Smokeable tobacco products, Smokeless tobacco products, and Wine. This company offers a line of products through its subsidiaries US Smokeless Tobacco Co., John Middleton, and STE MICHELLE among others.

ASA Produktions GmbH

ASA Produktions GmbH deals with the manufacture and distribution of water pipes such as shisha or hookah pipes along with e-liquids for electronic cigarettes.

Hookah Tobacco Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hookah tobacco market is segmented as below:

Product

SHT



MHT



LHT

Application

FrHT



BevHT



CfHT



ScHT

Geography

MEA



Europe



APAC



North America



South America

The hookah tobacco market is driven by the increasing frequency of new flavor launches. In addition, the growing popularity of hookah bars, lounges, and café culture is also expected to trigger the hookah tobacco market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

