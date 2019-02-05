Hooker & Holcombe Positioned for Growth Within its Actuarial Services Group

"We are excited about the expertise these individuals bring to our actuarial team. Steve is well-respected by his peers and has already proven to be a valued member of our executive team. Additionally, the depth of knowledge Stephen and Norm bring to the firm further enhances our leadership position in the Northeast," stated Richard Sych, president and consulting actuary.

Steve Lemanski is an enrolled actuary and holds the FSA, FCA and MAAA designations. He joined the firm in 2016 as consulting actuary. In 2018, he was promoted to practice leader of the Actuarial Services Group where he oversees a team of skilled actuarial professionals. Steve graduated summa cum laude from Drew University with a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics and economics. Prior to joining the firm, Steve was with Milliman where he served as principal and consulting actuary for a number of municipalities throughout the Northeast.

Stephen Chykirda joined the firm in 2018 as a consulting actuary. He is an enrolled actuary and holds both the ASA and MAAA designations. His vast experience in the actuarial consulting industry dates back to 1998, making him well-versed in working with a diverse group of municipalities, multi-employer pension plans and Fortune 500 companies. Stephen earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He was most recently with MassMutual where he served as a consulting actuary for municipalities and Fortune 500 companies.

Norm Yamamoto is an enrolled actuary who brings more than 30 years of actuarial consulting expertise to the team. He joined the firm in 2018 and holds ASA, FCA and MAAA designations. His diverse client base has included aerospace, banking, manufacturing, higher education, and a number of for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Prior to joining the firm, Norm was with Buck Consultants where he served as principal and consulting actuary. He graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles with a bachelor of science in applied mathematics/systems engineering and a bachelor of arts in psychology.

About Hooker & Holcombe

Hooker & Holcombe, founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations. For more, visit hhconsultants.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peg Brooker, Director, Marketing & Communications

pbrooker@hhconsultants.com

860.856.2129

SOURCE Hooker & Holcombe

Related Links

http://www.hhconsultants.com

