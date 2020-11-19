Hooker & Holcombe Positions Firm for Additional Growth with Shareholder Expansion

"We are excited about this significant growth to our ownership team. Norm, Marc and Pam are already well-respected within their groups and among their peers. Additionally, the depth of knowledge and leadership acumen they bring further enhances our position as a leading retirement consulting firm in the Northeast," stated Richard Sych, president and consulting actuary.

Norm is an enrolled actuary who brings more than 30 years of actuarial consulting expertise to the team. He joined the firm in 2018 and holds ASA, FCA and MAAA designations. His diverse client base has included aerospace, banking, manufacturing, higher education, and a number not-for-profit organizations. Prior to joining the firm, Norm was with Buck Consultants where he served as principal and consulting actuary. He graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles with a bachelor of science in applied mathematics/systems engineering and a bachelor of arts in psychology.

Marc is an enrolled actuary with nearly 30 years of experience in the retirement industry. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's pension administration practice, including its service center. In this role, Marc and his team ensure seamless participant data management and online benefit calculations through the PensionEdge® web-based portal. Prior to joining the firm, Marc was with MassMutual for over 16 years, where he served as assistant vice president and actuary. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and actuarial science. He holds the FSA and MAAA professional designations.

Pam is responsible for overseeing institutional client relationships within the Investment Advisory Group of the firm. She has more than 20 years of investment experience, and her robust strategy and consulting background extends from Chicago to China. Prior to joining the firm, Pam was with Key Bank as vice president and portfolio strategist, strategic consultant for A.T. Kearney Ltd. in Hong Kong and vice president of loan syndications and trading with Bank of America. She earned a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a master's degree from The Thunderbird School of Global Management. Pam is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA). She is currently president of the CFA Society Hartford and has been a conference panel speaker and student mentor at the UConn School of Business.

About Hooker & Holcombe

Hooker & Holcombe, founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations. For more, visit hhconsultants.com.

